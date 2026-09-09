The viral 80s AI retro picture trend has captivated India, with politicians like Kiren Rijiju and Himanta Biswa Sarma, sportspersons like Irfan Pathan, and Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra sharing their unique AI-generated images.

The viral 80s AI retro picture trend has taken India by storm after Bollywood actors, politicians and sportspersons have hopped on to this latest ChatGPT prompt on Wednesday to share their unique AI-generated images that recreate fashion, hairstyles and photography styles associated with the decade.

Politicians Join Nostalgia Wave

Indian politicians including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined in with playful posts, while Renuka Chowdhury shared a real 1980s magazine cover of herself.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared his AI-generated stylish retro photo on his X handle, in which he was seen standing near a car. While sharing the photo, Kiren Rijiju wrote, "Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I'm also forced to 80s nostalgia!" Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I'm also forced to 80s nostalgia ! pic.twitter.com/iJIg8JmZOz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 9, 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also hopped on the viral trend by sharing his AI-generated retro photo. While sharing the photo on his X handle, the Assam CM wrote, "Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it. Back to the 80s eh!" Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it 😁 Back to the 80s eh! pic.twitter.com/5pxFPHYscU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 9, 2026

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also shared his AI-generated photo in which he was seen wearing a sweater and posing for the camera. While sharing the photo on his X handle, the Union Minister wrote, "80s called, I answered." https://x.com/ChouhanShivraj/status/2097610854896402626

Sportstars Go Retro

As for the sportstars, former cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a series of AI-generated retro photos which featured him wearing a blazer, pant and a white shirt. In another, the cricketer was seen donning denim jeans and a Nike jacket complemented by a white vest. While sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Irfan Pathan wrote, "Trend rukni Nahi chahiye. Let’s go back to 80s." 80s called, I answered pic.twitter.com/piFDpYnGLV — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 9, 2026

Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa also shared his AI-generated retro photo which featured him playing chess while wearing a denim jacket. Sharing the photo on his X handle, Praggnanandhaa wrote, "Hoping onto the trend.." Hoping onto the trend.. 😎#80strend pic.twitter.com/5UBMgpvNnA — Praggnanandhaa (@rpraggnachess) September 9, 2026

Bollywood Couples in Vintage Makeover

As for Bollywood, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have joined the viral ’80s AI retro picture trend on Instagram, with Kiara sharing a digitally reimagined portrait of the couple as a classic 1980s Bollywood pairing on September 9. Kiara captioned the post, "Back to the 80's", as the AI-generated image gave both actors a complete vintage makeover. In the portrait, Sidharth sports a quintessential retro hero look, wearing a denim shirt over a white T-shirt and dark aviator sunglasses. Kiara, meanwhile, channels classic Bollywood glamour in a vibrant pink puff-sleeved short dress, styled with a black waist belt, oversized hoop earrings and matching bangles.

Actress Parineeti Chopra shared AI-generated retro throwback images capturing nostalgic 1980s aesthetics alongside her husband, Raghav Chadha. The look features classic voluminous hair, bold makeup, and vibrant vintage attire reminiscent of Hindi cinema from that decade.

What is the 80s AI Trend?

The viral 80s AI trend is a social media craze where users use artificial intelligence to reimagine their modern selfies as retro portraits from the 1980s. Instead of just using a standard vintage filter, people upload their photos to AI tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini alongside detailed prompts. The AI generates a new image that preserves their exact facial features while being completely overhauled with voluminous hairstyles, period-accurate fashion, film grain, and old-school studio lighting. The trend has completely taken over platforms like Instagram and X, with everyone from influencers to Indian politicians jumping on the nostalgia wave. (ANI)