Filmmaker Shirish Kunder reacted to the death of Manipuri guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was allegedly killed by a mob in Delhi after complaining about noise. Kunder decried a 'growing culture of violence' and 'violent entitlement'.

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder seems to have reacted to the death of Manipuri guitarist and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of men following an argument over noise outside his home in southeast Delhi. Kunder shared an X post on Wednesday and spoke about what he called a “growing culture of violence.” Although he did not name Singh or directly refer to the incident, his post came after the musician’s death in Delhi. In his post, Kunder wrote, “When a man asks for a little peace and quiet, the mob ensures he gets it permanently. We haven’t just lost our civic sense; we’ve made violent entitlement our only functioning local authority.”

Musician Killed After Objecting to Noise

The 54-year-old musician died in New Delhi after an alleged brutal assault in the Sunlight Colony, Kilokari village area. His death has triggered grief across Manipur and among the Manipuri community in Delhi, with family members and fellow musicians also raising concerns about the safety, dignity and equality of people from the Northeast.

According to the FIR filed by police, Singh had objected to a group of men allegedly creating noise outside his house in South Delhi’s Ashram area. The men allegedly abused and threatened him.

As per the FIR, on September 7, the accused allegedly entered the building, chased Singh up three floors and assaulted him with kicks and blows. Singh’s wife later identified the accused as men who had allegedly threatened her husband earlier.

Police also accessed CCTV footage that showed the alleged attackers leaving the building after the assault.Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he died during treatment. Eight accused have been arrested in the case, including a juvenile.