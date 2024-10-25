Google Doodle celebrates singer KK's Bollywood debut anniversary

The Google Doodle is celebrating the late singer KK, aka Krishnakumar Kunnath, on the anniversary of his Bollywood debut with the Maachis song 'Chhod Aaye Hum'. The singer died on May 31, 2022.

Google Doodle celebrates singer KK's Bollywood debut anniversary RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

The Google Doodle marks singer KK, marking the anniversary of his Bollywood debut with the Maachis song 'Chhod Aaye Hum'. On Friday, October 25, Google celebrated the late Indian singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) with an animated doodle to commemorate the anniversary of his Bollywood debut. On this day in 1996, he sang his first Bollywood song, 'Chhod Aaye Hum,' for Gulzar's political thriller Maachis.

The animated doodle showcases KK standing and singing with a mic in his hand.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's blockbuster film 'Anwar' re-released after 14 years

In a note explaining the relevance of the doodle, Google said on their website, "This Doodle celebrates Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, a successful Indian playback singer most known for his versatility. He is widely remembered for recording songs in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati."

"On this day in 1996, KK debuted as a playback singer on the song 'Chhod Aaye Hum' as a feature in the movie Maachis," the note further read.

KK, born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, started his musical journey by performing commercial jingles. He sang almost 3,500 jingles in 11 languages. The singer gained prominence in Hindi cinema with the song "Tadap Tadap" in the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In the same year, he launched his first album, Pal, which became popular among the masses.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty's stylish earring collection every woman should own

Throughout his three-decade career, KK sang over 500 songs in Hindi and more than 200 in Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. Some of his popular songs include Khuda Jaane, Beetein Lamhe, Ankhon Mein Teri, and Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai.

The singer died of a suspected heart attack at 53 in May 2022.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Pankaj Tripathi's wife opens up about her relationship with Her mother-in-law: Here's What she shared NTI

Pankaj Tripathi’s wife opens up about her relationship with her mother-in-law: Here’s what she shared

Do Patti Review: Will Kriti Sanon and Kajol's latest thriller film win over viewers? NTI

Do Patti Review: Will Kriti Sanon and Kajol's latest thriller film win over viewers?

Thrayam REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sunny Wayne's thriller movie, worth your time and money? Read on RBA

Thrayam REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sunny Wayne's thriller movie, worth your time and money? Read on

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan invest in Rs 24.95 crore property amidst divorce rumor NTI

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan invest in Rs 24.95 crore property amidst divorce rumor

Recent Stories

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis shk

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024 NTI

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon