Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Deepavali Bonus movie review: Jeyabal J. wrote and directed Deepavali Bonus, and is produced by Sri Ankali Parameswari Productions' Deepak Kumar Tala. The movie features Vikranth, Riythvika, and Harish, promising an interesting cinematic experience.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Deepavali Bonus Twitter Review: Jeyabal J. wrote and directed the film, which Deepak Kumar Tala of Sri Ankali Parameswari Productions produced. The film's technical crew consists of music composer Maria Jerald, cinematographer Gautham Sethuram, editor Parthiv Murugan, and art director Arun. The film opened in theatres on October 25.

Deepavali Bonus Storyline

Deepavali Bonus is a nativity play set in Madurai that revolves around Ravi, Geetha, and their son Sachin. As the holiday season advances, the family wrestles with their troubles, values, and relationships, facing hurdles and wondering if they can satisfy their necessities during the city's big festivities.

Deepavali Bonus Cast

The movie features Vikranth, Riythvika, and Harish. The film was directed by Jeyabal J. and produced by Deepak Kumar Tala under the Sri Ankali Parameswari Production banner.

Jenish is the release partner for Action and Reaction.

Deepavali Bonus Crew

Maria Jerald, lyrics by Maha, and vocals by Santhosh Narayanan, Anthony Dassan, and Akashaya Ramanath do the music. The technical staff includes cameraman Gautham Sethuram, editor Parthiv Murugan, and art directors Arun and the DB Team. Nizhar Khan choreographed the film's scenes, Saravanan Kumar handled the audiography, Prem Kumar did the sound design, and Sathish Kumar worked as an assistant cameraman.

Varna Colour Lab's DI and colourist Nandha Kumar comprise the post-production crew, which also handles VFX and CG. Associate director Ra. Gowtham, publicity designs by Bala Murugan, and production management by Zahir with PROs Dharma and Suresh contribute to the film's excellence, as does marketing and promotion by Action and Reaction.

The premiere of Deepavali Bonus was greatly anticipated, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all filmgoers.

