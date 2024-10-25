Prithviraj Sukumaran's blockbuster film 'Anwar' re-released after 14 years

The Malayalam blockbuster film Anwar, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set for a re-release today (Oct 25) in nearly 50 theaters. This action-thriller has been remastered in 4K and Dolby Atmos and will be available in both Malayalam and Tamil.

Malayalam blockbuster film 'Anwar', starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, is being re-released today (Oct 25). Nearly 50 theaters will screen the film again. Directed by Amal Neerad, Anwar originally hit theaters in 2010, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the title character.

The action-thriller Anwar is returning to theaters in a remastered 4K and Dolby Atmos format. The film will be screened in both Malayalam and Tamil. Produced by Raj Zacharias under the banner of Celebs and Red Carpet, Anwar gained popularity for the song "Kizhakku Pookum," which was a trendsetter at the time. The screenplay was co-written by Unni R and Amal Neerad. The plot of 'Anwar' is inspired by the 2008 American film ‘Traitor’.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Mamta Mohandas, and Lal in key roles. Supporting performances are delivered by Assim Jamal, Sampath Raj, Jinu Joseph, Sudheer Karamana, Sai Kumar, Geetha, Nithya Menen, Salim Kumar, Sreejith Ravi, Sasi Kalinga, Rajeev Pillai, Vinay Forrt, Mahanadi, and Shane Nigam.

Editing for the film is by Vivek Harshan, while Gopi Sundar is responsible for the music composition. Rafeeq Ahamad wrote the lyrics, and the art direction was managed by Joseph Nellickal. Sound design was handled by Tapas Nayak, with action sequences coordinated by Anil Aras. Praveen Varma designed the costumes, and Ranjith Ambadi took care of the makeup.

Other Malayalam classics like Manichitrathazhu, Spadikam, Paleri Manikyam, and Devadoothan have already seen re-releases, with many more films set to return to theaters with upgraded technology.

