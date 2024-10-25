Thrayam REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sunny Wayne's thriller movie, worth your time and money? Read on

Thrayam Movie Review: Sanjith Chandrasenan directed and Vinayaka Ajith produced the Malayalam thriller Thrayam, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Sunny Wayne. The film opened on October 25, 2024.

Thrayam Cast

Thrayam stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Sunny Wayne, as well as Aju Varghese, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Niranjana Anoop, Rahul Madhav, Sreejith Ravi, Chandhunadh, Dain Davis, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Surabhi Santhosh, Sarayu Mohan, and Anarkali Marikar.

Thrayam marks the debut of both Sanjith Chandrasenan as director and Arun K Gopinath as writer, adding fresh creative voices to the Malayalam film industry. The film was wrapped up last year and is now gearing up for its much-anticipated release.

With so many notable names on board, the film promises to be a riveting watch for audiences.

Dhyan Sreenivasan, one of Malayalam cinema’s popular actors, has a busy slate of upcoming projects in various stages of production. His films include Machante Maalakha, Anand Sreebala, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Bha Bha Ba, and the highly anticipated detective thriller Detective Ujjawalan.

Anarkali Marikar, meanwhile, continues to make waves in the industry. She was last seen in the critically acclaimed Gaganachari, directed by Arun Chandu. This science-fiction mockumentary hybrid feature received the Special Jury Award for Outstanding Brilliance at the 2024 Kerala State Film Awards, cementing Anarkali’s growing reputation as a versatile and talented actress.

Thrayam Crew

Sanjith Chandrasenan directed Thrayam, which Vinayaka Ajith produced under the umbrella of Ajith Vinayaka Films Pvt Ltd. Arun K. Gopinaath wrote the script, while Jiju Sunny handled cinematography and Arun Muraleedharan composed the music and background score. Ratheesh Raj edited the film, incorporating Pheonix Prabhu's action choreography and visual effects by Ident Labs.

Sooraj Kuruvilangad oversaw the art direction, while Sunil George and Bucy Baby John created the costumes. Shibu Raveendran serves as chief associate director, Sajeev Chandiroor as production controller, and Antony Stephen handles publicity design.

The debut of Thrayam was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all filmgoers.

