Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt accelerates preparations with Prayagraj riverfront to ease traffic

The Yogi government is rapidly preparing for Mahakumbh 2025 with a 15.25 km riverfront along the Ganga in Prayagraj, designed to ease traffic and enhance the visitor experience. The project, nearing completion, includes amenities like selfie points, and eateries, and boosts local employment.

Maha Kumbh 2025 Yogi govt accelerates preparations with Prayagraj riverfront to ease traffic vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath government is fast-tracking preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj by developing a 15.25 km riverfront along the Ganga, set to open for traffic by November 15. With an estimated 40 crore devotees and tourists expected, the riverfront project is designed to alleviate traffic congestion, facilitate smooth movement, and create a memorable experience.

The riverfront, spanning from Dashashwamedh Ghat to Phaphamau, is modeled after Mumbai’s Marine Drive and constructed with a budget of Rs 213 crores. Presently, 70 per cent of the work is completed, and the project includes selfie points, restaurants, and cafeterias to provide a refreshing environment for visitors. Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi explained that this new pathway, developed with the collaboration of the Irrigation Department, is specifically designed to accommodate the anticipated crowds during the Kumbh Mela. The path incorporates interlocking surfaces and boulder crate construction to ensure safety, while slope pitching adds stability to the riverfront.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures seamless flow of devotees with robust traffic plan

Senior Engineer Ramesh Kumar Singh stated that the riverfront is being developed in several stretches, including Rasulabad Ghat to Nagvasuki Temple and Surdas to Chhatnag. It aims to provide a shorter, scenic route to the Sangam and other significant areas of Prayagraj, allowing devotees easy access to the holy site and surrounding attractions. Benches along the path offer resting spots, adding convenience for devotees and tourists.

This massive infrastructure initiative is set to boost local employment, bringing economic benefits to thousands of residents in Prayagraj. With modern amenities and enhanced connectivity, the riverfront is expected to transform the Mahakumbh experience, merging tradition with improved access and comfort for all attendees.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details AJR

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details

Kerala: MLA Thomas K Thomas denies horse trading allegations, calls it 'torpedo' from Antony Raju dmn

Kerala: MLA Thomas K Thomas denies horse trading allegations, calls it 'torpedo' from Antony Raju

Mahakumbha area will become zero animal zone accommodation for small animals from january 1 to march 31 anr

Mahakumbh area will become ‘Zero Animal Zone’; Accommodation for small animals from January 1 to March 31

Bengaluru building collapse Owner Muniraja oversaw construction via WhatsApp video calls reveals probe vkp

Bengaluru building collapse: Owner Muniraja oversaw construction via WhatsApp video calls, reveals probe

India China to complete disengagement at Depsang and Demchok by Oct 29, patrolling to resume from Oct 30 snt

India, China to complete disengagement at Depsang and Demchok by Oct 29, patrolling to resume from Oct 30

Recent Stories

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases shk

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2 scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

football Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details AJR

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood NTI

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon