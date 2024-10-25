Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt accelerates preparations with Prayagraj riverfront to ease traffic

The Yogi government is rapidly preparing for Mahakumbh 2025 with a 15.25 km riverfront along the Ganga in Prayagraj, designed to ease traffic and enhance the visitor experience. The project, nearing completion, includes amenities like selfie points, and eateries, and boosts local employment.

The Yogi Adityanath government is fast-tracking preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj by developing a 15.25 km riverfront along the Ganga, set to open for traffic by November 15. With an estimated 40 crore devotees and tourists expected, the riverfront project is designed to alleviate traffic congestion, facilitate smooth movement, and create a memorable experience.

The riverfront, spanning from Dashashwamedh Ghat to Phaphamau, is modeled after Mumbai’s Marine Drive and constructed with a budget of Rs 213 crores. Presently, 70 per cent of the work is completed, and the project includes selfie points, restaurants, and cafeterias to provide a refreshing environment for visitors. Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi explained that this new pathway, developed with the collaboration of the Irrigation Department, is specifically designed to accommodate the anticipated crowds during the Kumbh Mela. The path incorporates interlocking surfaces and boulder crate construction to ensure safety, while slope pitching adds stability to the riverfront.



Senior Engineer Ramesh Kumar Singh stated that the riverfront is being developed in several stretches, including Rasulabad Ghat to Nagvasuki Temple and Surdas to Chhatnag. It aims to provide a shorter, scenic route to the Sangam and other significant areas of Prayagraj, allowing devotees easy access to the holy site and surrounding attractions. Benches along the path offer resting spots, adding convenience for devotees and tourists.

This massive infrastructure initiative is set to boost local employment, bringing economic benefits to thousands of residents in Prayagraj. With modern amenities and enhanced connectivity, the riverfront is expected to transform the Mahakumbh experience, merging tradition with improved access and comfort for all attendees.

