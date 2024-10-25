SWR to run one-way special trains for Deepavali 2024 festive rush; Read

South Western Railway (SWR) is introducing special express trains for Deepavali to manage high passenger demand. Trains No. 07323 and 07325 will operate on October 30 and 31, respectively, with scheduled stops en route. Passengers can check details via Indian Railways' website or helpline.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced additional special express trains to manage the anticipated travel surge during the Deepavali festival, aiming to offer greater convenience to passengers.

In its official release, SWR specified the schedule for Train No. 07323 SSS Hubballi-Yeshwantpur One-Way Special Express. This train will operate on October 30, departing from Hubballi at 8 a.m. and reaching Yeshwantpur at 3:45 p.m. on the same day. Along the route, it will make scheduled stops at Haveri, Ranibennur, Davangere, Birur, Arasikere, and Tumkur stations.

Another special service, Train No. 07325 Kalaburagi-SSS Hubballi One-Way Special Express, will run on October 31. The train departs from Kalaburagi at 6:15 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Hubballi by 4 p.m. It will make stops at Shahabad, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Ballari, Toranagallu, Hosapete, Koppal, and Gadag stations.

Both trains (Train Nos. 07323 and 07325) will be equipped with 21 coaches, including 1 AC First Class, 2 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 3 AC 3-Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second Class, a Pantry Car, and 2 Luggage Brake and Generator Cars. Passengers can check real-time train schedules, departure times, and other details on the official Indian Railways website (indianrail.gov.in), through the NTES app, or by dialling the helpline number 139.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway assured that these arrangements aim to accommodate the festive travel demands, ensuring a smooth journey for travellers during the Deepavali season.

