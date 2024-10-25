BREAKING | Gulmarg terror attack: 1 more Indian Army solider succumbs to injury, death toll rises to 5

A soldier injured in a terror attack near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gulmarg sector of Kashmir died on Friday, taking the death toll to 5.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 12:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

In the latest development, a soldier injured in a terror attack near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gulmarg sector of Kashmir died on Friday, taking the death toll to 5. Earlier two army soldiers and two porters were killed after militants attacked army vehicle at Botapather Gulmarg. Two porters working with the Army were killed on Thursday while four people, including three soldiers, were injured as terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

Also read: Terror attack near LoC in J&K's Gulmarg: 2 Soldiers, 2 porters killed

The terrorists opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area in the evening, when it was headed for the Nagin post in the Afrawat range.

The soldiers who were in the vehicle opened retaliatory fire when they came under attack.

According to news agency PTI, the area is completely dominated by the Army and there have been reports in the past that a terrorist group had infiltrated during early summer and taken shelter in the higher reaches of the Afrawat range, the officials said.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER REACTS

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the recent spate of attacks in the Valley was a matter of serious concern.

"Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Bota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties and injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern," he said in a post on X.

"I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms and send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that the injured make a complete and swift recovery," he said.

Former chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the militant attack on an Army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter was killed. Condemn it unequivocally and pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers," she posted on X.

