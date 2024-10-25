Do Patti Review: Will Kriti Sanon and Kajol's latest thriller film win over viewers?

Do Patti, featuring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, is a gripping thriller now streaming on Netflix. The film explores dark secrets between twin sisters amid a murder investigation in Uttarakhand.

Do Patti, starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, is a thriller-packed movie that is taking social media by storm after the release of its trailer. The film has been released on Netflix today 25th October, so reviews of the film are coming out on social media. The film has been in the news since the trailer launch, now the review of the film is giving more reasons to the fans to watch it.

Do Patti Crew:

The film is directed by Shashank Chaturvedi, and produced by Rajesh Bhatt, Kanika Dhillon, Priyank Jain, Radheshyam Pipalwa, and Kriti Sanon, while the writing credit goes to Kanika Dhillon. The music director of the film is Sachet-Parampara, Anurag Saikia, editing is by Naman Arora and Hemal Kothari, and casting is by Mukesh Chhabra.

Do Patti Cast:

The cast of Do Patti starts with Kriti Sanon as Saumya Sood, Kajol as Jyothi, Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv Sood, Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Prachee Shah, Vivek Mushran, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Ritu P Sood, Danish Karlaa and Vidushi Manaduli.

Do Patti Storyline:

In the compelling thriller Do Patti, twin sisters hide dark secrets from one another, and a tough police inspector is out to find the truth about an attempted murder. A complex web of lies and half-truths is exposed by the investigation, which is set in the fictional village of Devipur in the scenic hills of Uttarakhand. Filmmaker Shashanka Chaturvedi is the director.

