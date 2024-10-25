Do Patti Review: Will Kriti Sanon and Kajol's latest thriller film win over viewers?

Do Patti, featuring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, is a gripping thriller now streaming on Netflix. The film explores dark secrets between twin sisters amid a murder investigation in Uttarakhand.
 

Do Patti Review: Will Kriti Sanon and Kajol's latest thriller film win over viewers? NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Do Patti, starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, is a thriller-packed movie that is taking social media by storm after the release of its trailer. The film has been released on Netflix today 25th October, so reviews of the film are coming out on social media. The film has been in the news since the trailer launch, now the review of the film is giving more reasons to the fans to watch it.

Do Patti Crew:
The film is directed by Shashank Chaturvedi, and produced by Rajesh Bhatt, Kanika Dhillon, Priyank Jain, Radheshyam Pipalwa, and Kriti Sanon, while the writing credit goes to Kanika Dhillon. The music director of the film is Sachet-Parampara, Anurag Saikia, editing is by Naman Arora and Hemal Kothari, and casting is by Mukesh Chhabra.

Do Patti Cast:
The cast of Do Patti starts with Kriti Sanon as Saumya Sood, Kajol as Jyothi, Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv Sood, Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Prachee Shah, Vivek Mushran, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Ritu P Sood, Danish Karlaa and Vidushi Manaduli.

Do Patti Storyline:
In the compelling thriller Do Patti, twin sisters hide dark secrets from one another, and a tough police inspector is out to find the truth about an attempted murder. A complex web of lies and half-truths is exposed by the investigation, which is set in the fictional village of Devipur in the scenic hills of Uttarakhand. Filmmaker Shashanka Chaturvedi is the director.

ALSO READ Thrayam REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sunny Wayne's thriller movie, worth your time and money? Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Pankaj Tripathi's wife opens up about her relationship with Her mother-in-law: Here's What she shared NTI

Pankaj Tripathi’s wife opens up about her relationship with her mother-in-law: Here’s what she shared

Google Doodle celebrates singer KK's Bollywood debut anniversary RBA

Google Doodle celebrates singer KK's Bollywood debut anniversary

Thrayam REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sunny Wayne's thriller movie, worth your time and money? Read on RBA

Thrayam REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sunny Wayne's thriller movie, worth your time and money? Read on

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan invest in Rs 24.95 crore property amidst divorce rumor NTI

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan invest in Rs 24.95 crore property amidst divorce rumor

Recent Stories

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis shk

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024 NTI

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon