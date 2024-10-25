Bengaluru man's cook hires his own cook, internet goes wild with 'Ratatouille' jokes!

"I was shocked, realising I was bargaining over Rs 1000, while my cook was willingly paying more," the user wrote. Since published, the post gathered 1.1k upvotes and sparked over 150 comments from intrigued and amused users.

A 27-year-old man in Bengaluru recently posted a hilarious yet shocking story on Reddit, which is his cook has hired his own cook to prepare meals. But wait there is a twist; the cook also has a dedicated house help to handle cleaning and dishwashing.

Taking to Reddit, titled "Just Bangalore things," the social media user recounted how he asked his cook if he knew any maids in the area to help with cleaning. To his surprise, the cook offered his own maid's services but quoted Rs 3000 for cleaning and washing dishes, which was above the resident's previous arrangement of Rs 2000.

Email bomb threats strike three hotels in Tirupati, prompts security response

The cook's explanation? Despite living in a smaller 1BHK flat, he was willing to pay his maid Rs 2000 and even employed a personal cook who charged Rs 2500 per person.

"I was shocked, realising I was bargaining over Rs 1000, while my cook was willingly paying more," the user wrote. Since published, the post gathered 1.1k upvotes and sparked over 150 comments from intrigued and amused users.

Several social media users joined in with light-hearted reactions and tech-inspired humor. One user commented, "Cool. In Bangalore, everyone knows recursion. Just Bangalore tech things."

"He's running a cook staffing business. Trainee cooks work at his house for three months before he assigns them to his clients with a 20% commission," another user said.

Selfie turns deadly as 23-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, some of the users joked about a probably a continuous cycle of cooks. "Does your cook's cook have a cook?" one user questioned to which poster replied that he has not found that out yet.

Another added, "Then find his cook also." The final boss cook has to be found out. Another one repeated it and added humorously, "Only the final reveal will be Ratatouille and everyone will start cooking."

Latest Videos