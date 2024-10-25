Did Alia Bhatt get botched Botox that paralysed her face? Actress explains

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wrote a lengthy Instagram post defending herself against individuals who have been body-shaming her and spreading accusations about her purported cosmetic surgery.

On Friday, October 25, actor Alia Bhatt posted a lengthy statement denouncing individuals body-shaming her for her 'crooked grin', 'strange way of speaking', and 'BOTOX gone bad'. The actor advised everyone to be mindful of their comments regarding a woman's body and to be cautious before spreading allegations about someone 'with zero proof, no confirmation'.

The 31-year-old actress highlighted the significance of promoting a judgement-free lifestyle for women, particularly regarding their looks. In the message, she stated that women are scrutinised and frequently forced to accept that they are not enough just as they are. Alia, who was recently spotted in Jigra, asked about the impact that stories and remarks about one's attractiveness have on 'young, susceptible minds'.

Alia's note says, "Absolutely no judgement towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery - your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous!

Alia then lambasted individuals making these statements, alleging that they influence young, vulnerable minds who may believe them.

To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking," according to YOU. This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgement of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around "scientific" explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?

These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up.

What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense (sic)."

The popular actor went on to discuss the 'unrealistic standards' set by people who always judge a woman 'under a microscope'. Alia added that even women judge other women on the basis of their appearance, and that does a total disservice to equality and the idea of 'live and let live'.

Alia shared, "Let's take a minute to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified on the internet - our faces, bodies, personal lives, even our bumps (!!!) are up for critique.

We should be celebrating individuality, not tearing it apart under a microscope. These types of judgements perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they're never "enough". It's damaging, and it's exhausting.

And the saddest part? A lot of this judgement comes from other women. Whatever happened to "live and let live"? To "everyone has the right to their own choices"? Instead, we've become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalised. Meanwhile, just another day of even thorougher entertainment with scripts made up by the internet (sic)."

Alia, who is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor and has a daughter named Raha, has frequently been mocked for her appearance and mannerisms. This isn't the first time she's sought to correct folks who make improper remarks about her appearance online. The performer is also being chastised for her performance in her most recent picture, Jigra, which failed to excite audiences at the box office.

Latest Videos