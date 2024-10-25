Pankaj Tripathi’s wife opens up about her relationship with her mother-in-law: Here’s what she shared

Pankaj Tripathi’s wife, Mridula, reveals her ongoing struggles with acceptance from her mother-in-law after 19 years of marriage, highlighting the challenges faced by couples in love marriages.
 

Pankaj Tripathi's wife opens up about her relationship with Her mother-in-law: Here's What she shared NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Pankaj Tripathi is celebrated as one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. Known for his incredible talent, he has become a beloved figure, and many believe he is essential to any film he appears in. Despite his success, his personal life has its challenges.

Recently, Pankaj's wife, Mridula Tripathi, shared her ongoing struggles with acceptance in the family. Even after 19 years of marriage, she still feels that her mother-in-law hasn’t fully accepted her. Their love story began at a time when love marriages were frowned upon, adding to the challenges they faced as a couple.

Mridula and Pankaj met for the first time at a pre-wedding ceremony of their. For them, it was love at first sight, but social pressures forced them to keep their relationship private. Mrdula was in class 9 and Pankaj was in class 11 at that time. They met in secret, navigating the complex expectations of their families.

Mridula mentioned that her sister-in-law faced challenges, when marrying into a family of higher status. In contrast, Mridula felt fortunate to have a supportive father who stood by her during difficult times.

Despite their deep connection, the couple faced significant opposition from their families. Complications arose when Mridula’s brother married Pankaj’s sister. According to family traditions, it was considered unacceptable for another member of Mridula's family to marry into Pankaj's family, as they were viewed as having a lower social status.

This ongoing struggle highlights the difficulties many couples face when love crosses social boundaries. Mridula’s openness about her experiences sheds light on the challenges of love marriages, even in today’s world.

