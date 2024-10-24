Athiya Shetty's stylish earring collection every woman should own

Lifestyle
Matching earrings are essential for festive ethnic or western outfits. If you prefer statement earrings, try Athiya Shetty's collection.
Athiya Shetty pairs golden long earrings with a red plain suit for a contrasting look. Choose these for a minimal yet striking style.
Athiya's chain-shank style earrings are perfect for those who prefer lighter jewelry. They offer a fashionable yet understated look.
Chandbalis enhance the festive look. Choose Athiya's style if you're wearing a suit or saree. These are available for ₹200-500.
If heavy earrings aren't your style, choose Athiya's floral studs. These keep the look minimal with heavy outfits.
Many stone earring designs are available. Athiya styles long ones. Choose these for a unique look.
Every woman should have silver earrings. They can be worn with western and ethnic wear. Square-cut ones like Athiya's are available for around ₹200.
If you don't want to wear much jewelry with a salwar suit, choose heavy long jhumkas like Athiya Shetty's. They're always trendy, with varieties available for ₹500.