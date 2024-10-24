Lifestyle

Athiya Shetty's stylish earring collection every woman should own

Matching earrings are essential for festive ethnic or western outfits. If you prefer statement earrings, try Athiya Shetty's collection.

Golden Long Earrings

Athiya Shetty pairs golden long earrings with a red plain suit for a contrasting look. Choose these for a minimal yet striking style.

Metal Earrings

Athiya's chain-shank style earrings are perfect for those who prefer lighter jewelry. They offer a fashionable yet understated look.

Pearl Chandbalis

Chandbalis enhance the festive look. Choose Athiya's style if you're wearing a suit or saree. These are available for ₹200-500.

Floral Stud Earrings

If heavy earrings aren't your style, choose Athiya's floral studs. These keep the look minimal with heavy outfits.

Stone Earrings Design

Many stone earring designs are available. Athiya styles long ones. Choose these for a unique look.

Silver Earrings

Every woman should have silver earrings. They can be worn with western and ethnic wear. Square-cut ones like Athiya's are available for around ₹200.

Heavy Long Jhumkas

If you don't want to wear much jewelry with a salwar suit, choose heavy long jhumkas like Athiya Shetty's. They're always trendy, with varieties available for ₹500.

