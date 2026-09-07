The Sudha Reddy Foundation is hosting the third Pink Power Run to promote breast cancer awareness. This edition adds a 21km half marathon with a Rs 1 crore prize pool and will sponsor screenings for every 100km run collectively.

The founder of Sudha Reddy Foundation, Sudha Reddy, aims to create awareness around breast cancer with the third edition of Pink Power Run on Monday. While talking to ANI, Sudha Reddy shared new additions in the latest edition of Pink Power Run, highlighting the importance of health.

New Features and Enhanced Prize Pool

Sudha Reddy said, "This edition has many new features, such as a 21 km half marathon with a prize pool of almost Rs 1 crore, where there is a potential for 100 winners to grab and win prizes. We are also promoting awareness around various health and fitness issues, emphasising that health is wealth. We strongly believe that a nation's development depends on the health of its community, cities, and families."

Race Categories and Certification

The event will feature an official 21.097-km half marathon certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). The half marathon will be accompanied by 10-km, 5-km and 3-km categories. The upgraded format and substantial prize purse are expected to attract leading distance runners and international athletes.

Charitable Initiative: Sponsoring Cancer Screenings

For every 100 km collectively completed, the Sudha Reddy Foundation will sponsor one free breast cancer screening and one free mammogram test.

Extending Support Beyond the Race

The Foundation also announced financial assistance to Ramabai Ranveer, a mother working to secure her daughter's future. It will support the education of her daughters and provide additional monetary assistance to the family, extending the initiative’s impact beyond the race.

Official Merchandise and Virtual Participation

The organisers unveiled the official Pink Power Run 3.0 jersey and medal, with the jersey designed as contemporary activewear and the medal positioned as a keepsake commemorating collective participation. A global Virtual Run has also been introduced, allowing fitness enthusiasts from anywhere in the world to participate remotely without a registration fee.

Corporate Support and Registration

The event is supported by corporate partners including HPCL, BPCL, IOCL, AIG and Decathlon, among others. Registrations are open through iFinish and District. (ANI)