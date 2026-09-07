Filmmakers Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Hussain Khan attended the first-ever International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, lauding it as a significant platform and a great opportunity to boost the local film industry in the region.

Filmmakers Laud 'Great Opportunity'

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday attended the inaugural ceremony of the first-ever International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, the director of 1942: A Love Story lauded the festival, describing it as a significant platform that could open up exciting opportunities for filmmakers in Kashmir. "...We are back. That’s what I was telling everybody. Look at this festival. Look at what they are doing. It’s amazing. This is such a great opportunity for filmmakers from Kashmir and the rest of the world to come here, make movies, and interact with people. It’s a great opportunity," he said.

Filmmaker Hussain Khan also hailed the festival, praising its efforts to promote cinema and create new opportunities for filmmakers. "I am very happy that an International Film Festival is being held here, and that too at the government level. That is a very good step. Absolutely, such festivals should be held. We have also organised several festivals and carnivals here. But the fact that this has been organised on such a large scale is, I can say, very good. This will give a boost to our local film industry here and will be a step forward," Hussain told ANI.

Actor Mir Sarwar on Managing Expectations

Marking his presence at the festival, actor Mir Sarwar said, "It is a very good step for the filmmakers, performers and the fraternity here overall. Since this is the first edition, if there are any shortcomings, my advice and request to the fraternity here would be to overlook them to some extent and provide feedback. Somewhere, I get the impression that some people may not be entirely happy with it for certain reasons."

He added, "Some films were not selected, and perhaps many people are also unaware that there is a proper process through which the jury makes the selection. But if they are given feedback and the process is explained to them, I would request everyone to welcome this event, this beginning and such initiatives, so that these things continue to happen and filmmakers from around the world keep coming here, benefiting the artist fraternity..."

Inaugural Event Details

Kashmir on Monday (September 7, 2026) hosted its first-ever four-day international film festival, which opened with the screening of the Lebanese film Dead Dog, a drama about the reunion of an estranged couple. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the three-day festival. (ANI)