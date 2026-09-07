Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s WFAC and Creativeland Studios have partnered for the global release of 'Krishnavataram', a three-part film on Lord Krishna. The first part, 'Hridayam', directed by Hardik Gajjar, will be released abroad in multiple languages.

"Krishnavataram", a trilogy tracing the life of Hindu God Lord Krishna, will be released globally. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC) and Creativeland Studios have formalised a partnership to bring Krishnavataram worldwide, as per Variety.

About the Trilogy and Cast

“Krishnavataram” is envisioned as a three-part retelling of Krishna’s life, with its chapters subtitled “Hridayam” (“The Heart”), “Manaha” (“The Mind”) and “Atman” (“The Soul”). The first instalment, “Krishnavataram: Part 1 – Hridayam", is directed by Hardik Gajjar and stars Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, with Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama, Sushmita Bhatt as Radha and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini. The film has already had a run in Indian theatres, and the new partnership is aimed at carrying it to viewers abroad.

Producer on Global Vision

Producer Sajan Raj Kurup of Creativeland Studios described the partnership as an extension of Ravi Shankar’s influence on the project. “With the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has nurtured the entire world with his grace and transformed the lives of millions, this film finds its best place at the feet of Gurudev. With ‘Krishnavataram,’ we take pride in taking every bit of Indian culture to the world and presenting our cultural beliefs, which are a fundamental part of our very existence. Our vision is to build ‘Krishnavataram’ into a global cultural movement that celebrates cinema, art, and legacy,” Kurup said.

Release and Expansion Plans

The rollout will begin with a wide theatrical release, targeting both the Indian diaspora and international audiences across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

WFAC and Creativeland Studios also plan to expand Krishnavataram into a broader cultural and entertainment universe spanning series, music, live experiences, gaming, education and immersive cultural programming. (ANI)