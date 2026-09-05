She entered films at just 14 and went on to star in over 500 movies. Here's the incredible story of 'Abhinaya Sharade' Jayanthi—her journey with legendary actors, her turbulent personal life, and even a stint in politics.

Veteran actress Jayanthi, fondly called 'Abhinaya Sharade', holds a special place in South Indian cinema history. She was a powerhouse of talent, known for her natural acting, bold choices, and amazing dance skills that set the silver screen on fire. Jayanthi faced many ups and downs in her life, but she ruled as a leading lady for nearly three decades and later won hearts as a character artist. Her film journey was long and incredibly diverse.

Jayanthi was famous for her effortless acting; there was nothing artificial about her performances. Dance was her biggest strength. She was born Kamaladevi on January 6, 1945, in Ballari, which was then part of the Madras State. Her father, Subramanyam, was a lecturer at St. Joseph's College in Bengaluru, and her mother was Santhanalakshmi.

Sadly, her parents separated when she was young. Her mother, Santhanalakshmi, moved to Madras with the children when Kamaladevi was just 12. From a young age, Kamaladevi was passionate about dance. Her mother recognised her talent and enrolled her in classes with a dancer named Chandrakala.

While still in Ballari, Kamaladevi became a huge fan of the legendary actor NTR after watching his film ‘Patala Bhairavi’. Once in Madras, she would often go to film studios with another actress, Manorama, just hoping to catch a glimpse of him. During the shooting of the film ‘Chiranjeevulu’, she saw NTR playing a blind man and started crying. NTR himself had to console her and encouraged her to pursue acting.

Entered the Film World at 14

At the tender age of 14, Kamaladevi got her big break. Kannada director Y.R. Swamy cast her in his film ‘Jenugoodu’. Her mother was initially scared and refused the offer, but the director managed to convince her. The film, released in 1963, was a success.

Her second film was in Telugu, titled ‘Jagadeka Veeruni Katha’, where she played Varuni, the daughter of the sea god Varuna. At first, she struggled to walk gracefully for the role and even got an earful from the director, K.V. Reddy. In the end, K.V. Reddy himself showed her how to walk and act for the part.

Her first Telugu film to be released was ‘Bharyabhartalu’, where she had a small role alongside Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Back in Kannada cinema, she was cast opposite the iconic Dr. Rajkumar in ‘Chandavalliya Thota’. The film was a superhit, and their on-screen pairing became immensely popular. She went on to act in about 30 films with Rajkumar.

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How Kamaladevi Became ‘Jayanthi’

After acting in a few films under her birth name, she changed it to Jayanthi during the making of the movie ‘Swarnamanjari’, where she played a mermaid. The turning point in her career came in 1965 with the film ‘Miss Leelavathi’.

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In this film, she appeared in a swimsuit, creating a new image for herself as a bold heroine in South India. It was said to be the first time a South Indian actress had worn such an outfit on screen. Jayanthi received a lot of praise for this daring move. For her performance in ‘Miss Leelavathi’, she received a President's Award from the then Information and Broadcasting Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Jayanthi didn't just stick to Kannada and Telugu films. She became a multilingual star, acting in Tamil, Malayalam, and even Hindi movies. When she started, she didn't know Tamil. But after getting some advice from the great actress Savitri, she was determined to learn the language and became a successful actress in Tamil cinema as well.

She shared the screen with almost every top star of her time, including NTR, Akkineni, Krishna, Sobhan Babu, Krishnam Raju, Rajkumar, MGR, Gemini Ganesan, Prem Nazir, and Dara Singh, winning over audiences everywhere.

A Life of Many Ups and Downs

While she was at the peak of her career, Jayanthi's personal life was full of turmoil. Her marriages to Peketi Sivaram and Bandaru Giribabu did not last long. She made headlines again when she married a younger actor, Rajasekhar, for the third time.

This wedding took place in 1982. At the time, Jayanthi was 34, and Rajasekhar was 22. What was unusual was that Rajasekhar's parents had approved of the marriage. However, this relationship also ended on a sour note. Jayanthi's son, Krishnakumar, and her daughter-in-law, Anu, are also in the acting profession.

Jayanthi's Foray into Politics

Besides her film career, Jayanthi also tried her luck in politics. She entered the political arena at the invitation of former Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde and contested for both MP and MLA seats. However, she was not successful in the elections. Jayanthi left an indelible mark on the golden era of South Indian cinema, proving her mettle not just as a leading lady but also as a versatile character actress.

This legendary actress, who was active in the film industry for decades, passed away on July 26, 2021. But through her natural acting, memorable roles, and bold personality, Jayanthi remains an unforgettable figure for movie lovers across South India.