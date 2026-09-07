J&K CM Omar Abdullah inaugurated the first International Film Festival in Srinagar, honouring filmmakers like Ramesh Sippy and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He promoted the new J&K Film Policy, offering financial subsidies to make the region filmmaker-friendly.

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, inaugurated the first edition of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. During the inauguration, the CM also felicitated veteran filmmakers, including Ramesh Sippy, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and others. CM Omar Abdullah also addressed the attendees and shared how the film policy of Jammu and Kashmir provides financial subsidies and other incentives to the filmmakers who use J-K as the prime destination for their movies.

J&K's New Film Policy to Attract Filmmakers

"In more recent times, cinema in Kashmir evolved to tell deeper, more nuanced and complex human narratives. Under our comprehensive Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, we aim to transform J&K from a beautiful location into one of the most filmmaker-friendly destinations. We offer substantial financial subsidies for filmmakers who shoot in J&K. Whether you are an independent filmmaker making your debut feature or a major global studio, the government offers direct financial support linked to shooting days and local expenditure," Omar Abdullah said.

Boosting Local Employment and Heritage

The CM also urged the filmmakers to hire the "local artists, technicians and crew members" to generate employment and highlight the rich heritage of J-K. "We actively support films that hire local artists, technicians and crew members. If your film features local talent or highlights the rich heritage of J&K, additional incentives are provided. We are treating cinema not merely as entertainment but as an official industry—one that generates employment, nurtures young talent and brings global cultures together. To our foreign and national delegates, carry your piece of J&K back in your hearts. Tell your fellow filmmakers that Jammu and Kashmir is open, safe, vibrant, and eager to welcome your crews," said Omar Abdullah.

Festival Details and Felicitations

During the inauguration, Omar Abdullah also facilitated the veteran filmmakers Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, Sriram Raghavan, Santosh Sivan and others. The festival has begun today and will conclude on September 10. It is supported by the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). (ANI)