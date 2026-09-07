Actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his father and cinema icon Mammootty, calling him his 'safest place.' Several film industry members, including Chiranjeevi, also extended warm wishes on Mammootty's 75th birthday.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for his father and cinema icon Mammootty. Sharing a picture with his dad, Dulquer called Mammootty his "safest place in the world." "My safest place in the world ! Then. Now. Always. Happiest birthday Pa. Love you mostest. #bestestever #milestonebirthday #foreveryoung #mydaddystrongest," he posted.

Several members of the film industry also extended their warm wishes to Mammootty on his 75th birthday. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi on X posted, "Wishing my dear bhai @mammukka a very Happy 75th Birthday Your remarkable journey and enduring passion for cinema are truly admirable. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness, and many more wonderful years ahead. " Wishing my dear bhai @mammukka a very Happy 75th Birthday 💐 Your remarkable journey and enduring passion for cinema are truly admirable. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness, and many more wonderful years ahead. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FOSaiCKw0u — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 7, 2026

Mammootty's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Mammootty is also set to feature in 'Mattancherry Mafia'.

Mammootty will further reunite with acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for 'Padayaatra'. The actor-director duo last collaborated in the film 'Vidheyan'. They have earlier worked in films like Anantaram and Mathilukal.

He is also teaming up with Dhanush for the upcoming Tamil action thriller 'Om'. The film also features Sai Pallavi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sreeleela and Indrans. (ANI)