Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's political drama likely to release after Punjab elections

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which was supposed to be released in September, is yet to enter cinemas. India Today has exclusively revealed that the film would be released following the Punjab elections.

Kangana Ranaut's highly awaited political drama, Emergency, is expected to enter cinemas following the Punjab elections. The film was originally slated to be released on September 6, but India Today Digital has exclusively revealed that the filmmakers want to release it after the elections.

A source close to the production said, "After agreeing to all the terms of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), the team will most likely release the film after the Punjab elections. The film is really close to everyone's heart and the audience should get to watch the film. So, after much consideration and not to hurt anyone's sentiments, the whole team decided that once the elections are over, they will decide on a suitable day and release the film. Releasing the film during a calmer time seems the best decision for now."

Emergency, directed by and starring Ranaut, follows the political events of the 1975 Emergency enforced by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Since the trailer debuted, the film has generated substantial discussion and received criticism from Sikh groups for its misrepresentation. As a result, the film's release date was pushed back.

While the actual release date remains unknown, the creators are evidently carefully watching the political calendar to ensure that Emergency comes at the appropriate moment.

