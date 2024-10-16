Aishwarya to Abhishek-know Bachchan family's education qualification

Entertainment
Schooling from St. Thomas School, Bhopal. Bachelor's degree in Arts from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.
Schooling from Boys' High School & College, Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and Sherwood College, Nainital. Bachelor's degree in Science from Kirori Mal College, Delhi.
Pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Architecture from Rachana Sansad Academy, but left studies for modelling.
Studied at Boston University for Business Administration, but left studies to become an actor.
The most educated member of the Bachchan family (among living members). Schooling from Modern School, New Delhi, and Doon School, Dehradun. She also holds an MBA degree.
Schooling from Doon School, Dehradun. Degree in Business Management from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, USA.
Studied at Fordham University, New York. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Digital Technology and UX Design.
Schooling from Sevenoaks School, Kent, England. Currently studying at New York University.
Aaradhya Bachchan is currently studying. She is a student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is currently in 7th grade.
Amitabh's father was the most educated in the Bachchan family. He did his PhD from Cambridge University after studying at Allahabad University and Banaras Hindu University.
Not much information is available about Amitabh Bachchan's mother's education. But she used to teach Psychology at Khalsa College for Women, Lahore.