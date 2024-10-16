Entertainment

Aishwarya to Abhishek-know Bachchan family's education qualification

Jaya Bachchan: Graduate

Schooling from St. Thomas School, Bhopal. Bachelor's degree in Arts from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

Amitabh Bachchan: Graduate

Schooling from Boys' High School & College, Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and Sherwood College, Nainital. Bachelor's degree in Science from Kirori Mal College, Delhi.

Aishwarya Rai: Left college for modeling

Pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Architecture from Rachana Sansad Academy, but left studies for modelling.

Abhishek Bachchan: Left college for acting

Studied at Boston University for Business Administration, but left studies to become an actor.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda: MBA

The most educated member of the Bachchan family (among living members). Schooling from Modern School, New Delhi, and Doon School, Dehradun. She also holds an MBA degree.

Nikhil Nanda: Degree in Business Management

Schooling from Doon School, Dehradun. Degree in Business Management from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

Navya Naveli Nanda: Graduate

Studied at Fordham University, New York. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Digital Technology and UX Design.

Agastya Nanda: Studying in college

Schooling from Sevenoaks School, Kent, England. Currently studying at New York University.

Aaradhya Bachchan: Studying in 7th grade

Aaradhya Bachchan is currently studying. She is a student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is currently in 7th grade.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan: PhD

Amitabh's father was the most educated in the Bachchan family. He did his PhD from Cambridge University after studying at Allahabad University and Banaras Hindu University.

Teji Bachchan

Not much information is available about Amitabh Bachchan's mother's education. But she used to teach Psychology at Khalsa College for Women, Lahore.

Find Next One