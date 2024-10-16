Diwali BONANZA! Haryana anganwadi workers salary hike announced ahead of festival

The Haryana government announced a salary hike for Anganwadi workers and helpers before Diwali. The new rates will be effective from August 16, 2024, benefiting over 23,000 workers and 21,000 helpers.

Good news for Haryana's Anganwadi workers and helpers ahead of Diwali 2024. The Nayab Singh Saini government announced a significant increase in the honorarium for Anganwadi workers and helpers. The Women and Child Development Department has issued a letter to all District Program and Development Project Officers in this regard.

Increased Salary for Workers and Helpers

This decision of the state government will increase the salary of these workers from Rs 750 to Rs 14,750. The new rates will be effective from August 16, 2024, and arrears for August and September will also be paid. This will benefit 23,000 Anganwadi workers and 21,000 Anganwadi helpers. CM Saini had announced an increase in the honorarium for Anganwadi workers in August, though the model code of conduct came into effect a week later. Now, after the elections and the BJP's return to power, the Haryana government has issued orders in this regard.

Salary Increase for Haryana's Anganwadi Workers/Helpers

According to the order of the Women and Child Development Department, Anganwadi workers with more than 10 years of experience are currently receiving an honorarium of Rs 14,000. This has been increased by Rs 750. After the increased honorarium, they will receive Rs 14,750. Anganwadi workers with less than 10 years of experience are currently receiving an honorarium of Rs 12,500. After the Rs 750 honorarium increase, they will now receive Rs 13,250.

Salary Increase for Others

Anganwadi workers are currently being paid an honorarium of Rs 12,500. Their honorarium has now been increased by Rs 750. They will now receive an honorarium of Rs 13,250. Anganwadi helpers are currently being paid an honorarium of Rs 7,500. Their honorarium has been increased by Rs 400. They will now receive an honorarium of Rs 7,900. The increased honorarium will benefit 23,486 Anganwadi workers, 489 Mini Anganwadi workers, and 21,732 Anganwadi helpers in the state.

