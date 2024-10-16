Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali BONANZA! Haryana anganwadi workers salary hike announced ahead of festival

    The Haryana government announced a salary hike for Anganwadi workers and helpers before Diwali. The new rates will be effective from August 16, 2024, benefiting over 23,000 workers and 21,000 helpers.

    Diwali BONANZA! Haryana anganwadi workers salary hike announced ahead of festival gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Good news for Haryana's Anganwadi workers and helpers ahead of Diwali 2024. The Nayab Singh Saini government announced a significant increase in the honorarium for Anganwadi workers and helpers. The Women and Child Development Department has issued a letter to all District Program and Development Project Officers in this regard.

    Increased Salary for Workers and Helpers

    This decision of the state government will increase the salary of these workers from Rs 750 to Rs 14,750. The new rates will be effective from August 16, 2024, and arrears for August and September will also be paid. This will benefit 23,000 Anganwadi workers and 21,000 Anganwadi helpers. CM Saini had announced an increase in the honorarium for Anganwadi workers in August, though the model code of conduct came into effect a week later. Now, after the elections and the BJP's return to power, the Haryana government has issued orders in this regard.

    Diwali BONANZA! Haryana anganwadi workers salary hike announced ahead of festival gcw

    Salary Increase for Haryana's Anganwadi Workers/Helpers

    According to the order of the Women and Child Development Department, Anganwadi workers with more than 10 years of experience are currently receiving an honorarium of Rs 14,000. This has been increased by Rs 750. After the increased honorarium, they will receive Rs 14,750. Anganwadi workers with less than 10 years of experience are currently receiving an honorarium of Rs 12,500. After the Rs 750 honorarium increase, they will now receive Rs 13,250.

    Salary Increase for Others

    Anganwadi workers are currently being paid an honorarium of Rs 12,500. Their honorarium has now been increased by Rs 750. They will now receive an honorarium of Rs 13,250. Anganwadi helpers are currently being paid an honorarium of Rs 7,500. Their honorarium has been increased by Rs 400. They will now receive an honorarium of Rs 7,900. The increased honorarium will benefit 23,486 Anganwadi workers, 489 Mini Anganwadi workers, and 21,732 Anganwadi helpers in the state.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest shk

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video shk

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

    Caught on camera: Thief swiftly steals silver snake kept on Shivling in UP temple; Internet is furious (WATCH) shk

    Caught on camera: Thief swiftly steals silver snake kept on Shivling in UP temple; Internet is furious (WATCH)

    PM Modi to gift stadium to Purvanchal sports enthusiasts just in time for Diwali anr

    PM Modi to gift stadium to Purvanchal sports enthusiasts just in time for Diwali

    Recent Stories

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest shk

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video shk

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food gcw

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section dmn

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon