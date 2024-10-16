Throwback to when Radhika Merchant kissed Katy Perry: Orry shares video on her birthday

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Before singing "I Kissed a Girl," Katy Perry introduces the song to the audience, saying, "Well, this next song is dedicated to this beautiful bride that I'll never be able to kiss." Radhika Merchant is seen on camera hesitantly refusing to kiss Katy. 

    Social media star Orry recently shared a throwback video of Radhika Merchant on her birthday from her luxury pre-wedding cruise trip. The video gives a never-seen-before glimpse of the pre-wedding event. 

    In the video, Radhika Merchant can be seen giving Katy Perry a cheek kiss while the pop sensation performs her hugely popular song "I Kissed a Girl." Katy Perry was ogling Radhika Merchant's diamond engagement ring in the lighthearted video. When she saw the "big diamond" worn by Radhika Merchant, who wed Reliance heir Anant Ambani in a star-studded ceremony on July 12, she exclaimed, "Oh my god, it's gorgeous."

    The video then also shows other members of the Ambani family, including the groom-to-be Anant Ambani, Akash and Shloka Ambani, singing and grooving to the Katy Perry song. 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

     

    Orry shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday Radhika," with a heart emoji. 

    On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in Mumbai. During the couple's pre-wedding celebrations, which included a three-day party in Jamnagar and a luxurious cruise with stops throughout the Mediterranean, Katy Perry was one of several international celebrities who performed. Backstreet Boys and DJ David Guetta both had special performances throughout the voyage, and Diljit Dosanjh and Rihanna headlined the Jamnagar celebrations.

     

