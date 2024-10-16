Tracing the History of Alcohol: Discovering Its First Consumers

World News
Traces of alcohol production have been found in China dating back to 7,000 BC. Alcohol residues were found in clay pots in Jiahu town, China.
The oldest wine in Europe was discovered in Georgia, dating back to 6,000 BC. This wine was made from grapes.
Traces of alcohol have been found in the Zagros Mountains of Iran, dating back to 5,400 BC. Grape wine residues were found in clay pots.
Traces of alcohol are found in ancient Mesopotamia (present-day Iraq). Beer was brewed from barley here. Alcohol was also used in religious ceremonies.
Traces of alcohol were found in ancient Egypt, where it was made from grapes and barley. Egyptian inscriptions also describe the methods of alcohol production.
There are traces of Soma juice and alcohol consumption in India since the Vedic period. Alcohol was used in religious and social events.
Alcohol existed in ancient Greece and Rome. The god of wine, Dionysus, was worshipped here. Alcohol was also served at religious and social events in Rome.
The oldest traces of alcohol, dating back to 4,100 BC, have been found in Armenia.
A centuries-old (seventeen centuries) wine bottle was discovered during excavations in the Rhineland region of Germany in 1867.
Historical records indicate that the Chinese were the first to make and consume alcohol.