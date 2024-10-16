"Wasn't aware of media presence...": Actor Baiju issues public apology for road accident in Thiruvananthapuram

Actor Baiju has apologized for a car accident in Thiruvananthapuram, where his vehicle collided with a scooter, allegedly while driving under the influence of alcohol. Baiju claimed a tire puncture caused the accident and clarified misconceptions in a video message, expressing regret and emphasizing no intent to harm.

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Baiju has publicly apologized following a car accident that occurred while he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. In a video message shared on social media, he expressed regret to the public for the incident. Baiju also conveyed remorse for his reaction to media personnel from Asianet News who were attempting to capture footage of the scene, stating he did not realize they were reporters and attributed the accident to a tyre puncture.

The incident took place around midnight on Sunday at the Vellayambalam junction in Thiruvananthapuram, where Baiju's vehicle collided with a scooter rider. Although he took the injured person to the hospital, Baiju refused to provide a blood sample for a medical examination. Subsequently, a doctor reported to the police that Baiju exhibited signs of intoxication. The Museum police have since filed charges against him for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. After his arrest, Baiju was released on bail around 1 a.m.

In his video message, Baiju addressed misconceptions surrounding the accident, asserting that it is his responsibility to clarify what truly happened. He explained that he was driving from the Kowdiar area to Vellayambalam at a speed of around 65 kilometers per hour. He intended to turn onto Museum Road but experienced a tyre puncture upon reaching Vellayambalam, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which then struck the scooter.

He stated that he quickly checked on the young rider, asking if he needed to go to the hospital, to which the rider responded that he was fine. Baiju emphasized that there was no malice or intent to harm, and the rider had no complaints against him. He also mentioned that he was not supported by the police, and was legally booked for the incident. Responding to rumours circulating on social media that he was intoxicated at the time of the accident, Baiju said people want sensational headlines and it is inevitable. The actor spoke about a news that he was accompanied by a female friend, who he clarified was a relative, and that another friend from the UK was also with him.

