Bigg Boss Kannada romance ignites debate: Is it still a family show?

Bigg Boss is considered television's biggest reality show. The Kannada version is currently enjoying immense popularity. The hottest topic surrounding the show is Sudeep's decision not to host the next season, which he announced on social media. There's no doubt about it. So, there's no confusion here. If Sudeep has a change of heart and enters the next season, it would be positive. Otherwise, the currently skyrocketing TRP could fizzle out like a firecracker. Along with this, another question is arising in the minds of viewers. Should this level of romance be shown on Bigg Boss? Is it a show suitable for family viewing? People of all ages and genders, including elders and children, watch television. Therefore, it's essential to make this show appropriate for everyone.

In shows like Bigg Boss, with celebrities living together, fights, arguments, and romance can all happen. But shouldn't there be some discretion when showing it on TV? Considering families are watching, shouldn't this be kept in mind? This question is being raised. The reason for this is a particular scene that has gone viral on social media. People are posting various comments after watching this intimate scene.

A video from Hindi Bigg Boss is trending on social media. It shows extremely intimate moments between Bigg Boss contestants. One contestant is seen kissing their fellow contestant lip-to-lip, kissing different parts of their body; all this is going viral.

