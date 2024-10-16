10 Interesting Facts About Canada

Lifestyle
Canada is the second-largest country in the world by area. It covers a vast area of 9.98 million square kilometers (3.85 million square miles). Only Russia is bigger than Canada.
Canada's Trans-Canada Highway, at 7,800 km, is the world's longest highway, spanning from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic coast and traversing mountains and plains.
In addition to English, French is also recognized in Canada. English is spoken in most areas, but French is spoken in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick.
Churchill, a town in Manitoba, Canada, is known as the polar bear capital of the world, famous for its large population of polar bears during autumn.
Canada has the longest coastline, with a length of 202,080 kilometers. It has rugged cliffs and sandy beaches along its edges.
Canada ranks first in the world in terms of lakes. There are more than 30,000 lakes here, which cover 9% of its total land area.
The telephone was invented by Alexander Graham Bell. Although he was born in Scotland, he conducted all the experiments related to the telephone in Canada.
Canada is one of the coldest places in the world. In 1947, the temperature dropped to -63 degrees in Snag, a village in Yukon city.
Canada also has the world's smallest jail, located in Rodney, Ontario. This jail is built in just 24.3 square meters (15 feet x 15 feet). This jail was operational until 1960.
It originated from the St. Lawrence Iroquoian word 'Kanata,' which means 'village.' French researcher Jacques Cartier first heard it from indigenous people in the 16th century.