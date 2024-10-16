Lifestyle

10 Interesting Facts About Canada

1- Canada is the second-largest country

Canada is the second-largest country in the world by area. It covers a vast area of 9.98 million square kilometers (3.85 million square miles). Only Russia is bigger than Canada.

2- World's longest highway

Canada's Trans-Canada Highway, at 7,800 km, is the world's longest highway, spanning from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic coast and traversing mountains and plains.

3- Two official languages in Canada

In addition to English, French is also recognized in Canada. English is spoken in most areas, but French is spoken in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick.

4- Churchill: Polar Bear Capital

Churchill, a town in Manitoba, Canada, is known as the polar bear capital of the world, famous for its large population of polar bears during autumn.

5- Canada has the longest coastline

Canada has the longest coastline, with a length of 202,080 kilometers. It has rugged cliffs and sandy beaches along its edges.

6- Over 30,000 lakes in Canada

Canada ranks first in the world in terms of lakes. There are more than 30,000 lakes here, which cover 9% of its total land area.

7- Telephone invented in Canada

The telephone was invented by Alexander Graham Bell. Although he was born in Scotland, he conducted all the experiments related to the telephone in Canada.

8- Temperature drops to -63°C

Canada is one of the coldest places in the world. In 1947, the temperature dropped to -63 degrees in Snag, a village in Yukon city.

9- World's smallest jail in Canada

Canada also has the world's smallest jail, located in Rodney, Ontario. This jail is built in just 24.3 square meters (15 feet x 15 feet). This jail was operational until 1960.

10- Origin of the name 'Canada'

It originated from the St. Lawrence Iroquoian word 'Kanata,' which means 'village.' French researcher Jacques Cartier first heard it from indigenous people in the 16th century.

