    The REAL reason Sridevi never responded to Jayaprada’s comments

    Sridevi and Jayaprada, two prominent actresses of Bollywood's golden era, were often pitted against each other. Rumors of their cold war circulated, with Sridevi's silence adding fuel to the fire. However, the truth behind their alleged feud may be more nuanced than it appears.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 3:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Sridevi undoubtedly reigned supreme in Bollywood. However, Jayaprada and Madhuri Dixit were formidable competitors who challenged her dominance. Their rivalry was intense, with Jayaprada often seen as a direct threat and Madhuri Dixit as an emerging force.

    During the 80s and 90s, Sridevi, originally from South India, took Bollywood by storm. Her beauty and acting prowess overshadowed many established actresses. However, other South Indian actresses like Jayaprada and Rekha held their own and carved successful careers.

    Jayaprada was considered Sridevi's biggest rival. Sridevi often starred in Bollywood remakes of Jayaprada's South Indian films, which reportedly fueled resentment. Furthermore, some Bollywood actresses harbored negativity towards Sridevi due to her South Indian origins. This allegedly led to biased media coverage against her. The relationship between Sridevi and Jayaprada was strained.

    Sridevi worked with all the leading actors and was the undisputed number-one actress. Although she and Jayaprada worked together in several films, rumors suggested Sridevi barely spoke to her. However, it's believed that her limited Hindi proficiency, rather than arrogance, was the reason for her reticence.

    A particularly prominent rumor involved Jayaprada's alleged comment, "Everything about me is original, unlike some others who are duplicates." Although she didn't name anyone, it was widely interpreted as a dig at Sridevi's alleged plastic surgery.

    Reportedly, the two actresses maintained a distance on set, with Sridevi only speaking about work-related matters. Even when Jayaprada tried to initiate conversation, Sridevi would respond with minimal words and look away. It's suggested that Jayaprada misinterpreted Sridevi's language barrier as arrogance. The stories surrounding Sridevi and Jayaprada continue to intrigue even today.

