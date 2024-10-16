Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Day 1 Washed Out

    Due to the loss of the first day, the match scheduled to start early tomorrow. The first session is from 9:15 AM to 11:30 AM.

    cricket India vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru scr
    The first day of the India vs New Zealand Bengaluru Test has been abandoned. Heavy rain prevented even the toss from taking place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With rain expected to continue in the coming days, there is uncertainty about whether the match will proceed. The rain in Bengaluru is so heavy that it's impossible to play. Both teams practiced indoors. There are no signs of the rain stopping soon. The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is currently covered.

    Due to the loss of the first day, the match is scheduled to start early tomorrow. The first session is from 9:15 AM to 11:30 AM. After lunch, the second session will start at 12:10 PM and end at 2:25 PM. The third session will start at 2:45 PM and end at 4:45 PM. However, the weather forecast predicts more rain in Bengaluru in the coming days. Rain is expected on first four days of the Test match. The second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur was also interrupted by rain, but India secured victory despite the fact that almost sevens sessions were washed out.

    Before the five-match series against Australia, India are hoping to clean sweep the series against New Zealand and thereby solidify top spot in the World Test Championship table. New Zealand, playing without former captain Kane Williamson, is relying on Rachin Ravindra's form.

    Indian Team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Aakash Deep.

