    Panchayat Season 4: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta to return soon; details out

    Panchayat Season 4: The eight-episode series debuted with its first season in April 2020, was an instant hit on Prime Video and received a fantastic reaction. Reportedly, the shooting for the fourth season will start on October 25. 

    Panchayat Season 4: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta to return soon; details out
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    Panchayat is a hugely popular online series with the public. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the fourth season. And there's good news about it. According to reports, shooting for the fourth season will begin on October 25. Yes, you are reading correctly. Many media houses have covered the story. According to the entertainment portal, the fourth season of Panchayat will premiere on October 25.

    All of the show's popular characters will return, including Abhishek Tripathi aka Sachiv ji (Jitendra Kumar), Brij Bhushan Dubey aka Pradhan Pati (Raghubir Yadav), Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), Prahlad (Faisal Malik), Vikas Shukla (Chandan Roy), Rinki (Sanvikaa), Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), Binod (Ashok Pathak), and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar). Pankaj Jha, who portrayed the deceitful MLA, would also play a crucial role. Furthermore, Swanand Kirkire, who portrayed the MP in one scene in Season 3, is slated to play an important part in this time."

    The insider went on to say, "The makers are aware of the enormous expectations for the Panchayat series." It is a rare online program that is suited for the entire family and hence attracts viewers of all ages. All previous seasons have been good, and the creators have worked hard on the screenplay for Season 4 to guarantee that it is well received by the audience."

    According to reports, several outstanding questions from the previous season, such as who assaulted Pradhan Ji and whether Abhishek would eventually pass the CAT exam, will be settled in the following season. Furthermore, Panchayat 4 will focus on the Panchayat elections, a critical event that will choose Phulera Gramme Panchayat's next leader. The new characters introduced in the previous season are expected to play an important role in the story.

    The eight-episode series debuted on Prime Video in April 2020, was an instant smash and had an enormous reaction, prompting the release of a second season in May 2022. The story follows an engineering graduate forced to become a panchayat secretary in the fictional town of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, due to a lack of career alternatives. 

