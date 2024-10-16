Saif from 'Dil Chahta Hai' vibes: Ibrahim Ali Khan's ad debut reminds fans of a young Saif

Ibrahim did not make his screen debut in a movie or a song but in an upbeat ad by Puma where he showcased his acting talent.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's striking resemblance to their parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan still stuns the fans after so many years. Recently, the Pataudi prince made his screen debut and fans can't stop talking about it online.

Ibrahim did not make his screen debut in a movie or a song but in an upbeat ad by Puma where he showcased his acting talent. A lot of people online have expressed how Ibrahim resembles the young Said Ali Khan from the 'Dil Chatha Hai' era. Fans are now certain that Ibrahim is a perfect replica of Saif from the 1990s, according to this new ad. One admirer expressed her admiration for Ibrahim's appearance on social media, writing, "Close enough, welcome back young Saif," while another fan remarked, "Looks like Saif from his Dil Chatha Hai days."

A user jokingly wrote, "Bollywood casting the same actor as father and son seemed funny—until we saw Saif and Ibrahim! Bollywood was just preparing us"

Another user wrote, "In the coming time, Bollywood is going to get a very good and beautiful talented actor."

Fans were also shocked when Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath (2018). Her resemblance to her mother, Amrita Singh, was so solid that fans even got her confused with Amrita Singh during the announcement of her second Simmba (2018) film with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.

Now that we have seen a glimpse of Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting, fans are excited to see him in a movie. As per reports, he will soon make his Bollywood debut with the Dharma Productions film tentatively titled Sarzameen. The project also stars Kajol. Netizens can't wait to see the 23-year-old prince make his acting debut.

