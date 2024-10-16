Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saif from 'Dil Chahta Hai' vibes: Ibrahim Ali Khan's ad debut reminds fans of a young Saif

    Ibrahim did not make his screen debut in a movie or a song but in an upbeat ad by Puma where he showcased his acting talent.

    Saif from Dil Chahta Hai vibes': Ibrahim Ali Khan's ad debut reminds fans of a young Saif RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 2:24 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's striking resemblance to their parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan still stuns the fans after so many years. Recently, the Pataudi prince made his screen debut and fans can't stop talking about it online. 

    Ibrahim did not make his screen debut in a movie or a song but in an upbeat ad by Puma where he showcased his acting talent. A lot of people online have expressed how Ibrahim resembles the young Said Ali Khan from the 'Dil Chatha Hai' era. Fans are now certain that Ibrahim is a perfect replica of Saif from the 1990s, according to this new ad. One admirer expressed her admiration for Ibrahim's appearance on social media, writing, "Close enough, welcome back young Saif," while another fan remarked, "Looks like Saif from his Dil Chatha Hai days."

     

     

    A user jokingly wrote, "Bollywood casting the same actor as father and son seemed funny—until we saw Saif and Ibrahim! Bollywood was just preparing us"

    Another user wrote, "In the coming time, Bollywood is going to get a very good and beautiful talented actor."

    Fans were also shocked when Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath (2018). Her resemblance to her mother, Amrita Singh, was so solid that fans even got her confused with Amrita Singh during the announcement of her second Simmba (2018) film with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. 

    Now that we have seen a glimpse of Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting, fans are excited to see him in a movie. As per reports, he will soon make his Bollywood debut with the Dharma Productions film tentatively titled Sarzameen. The project also stars Kajol. Netizens can't wait to see the 23-year-old prince make his acting debut. 

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section dmn

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    'Main hoon do din': Priyanka Chopra returns to Mumbai, greets paps with a Namaste [WATCH] RTM

    'Main hoon do din': Priyanka Chopra returns to Mumbai, greets paps with a Namaste [WATCH]

    Did you know THIS Bollywood actress is linked to Dawood Ibrahim? NTI

    Did you know THIS Bollywood actress is linked to Dawood Ibrahim?

    Bigg Boss romance Kannada ignites debate: Is it still a family show? RTM

    Bigg Boss Kannada romance ignites debate: Is it still a family show?

    The REAL reason Sridevi never responded to Jayaprada's comments RTM

    The REAL reason Sridevi never responded to Jayaprada’s comments

    Recent Stories

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video shk

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food gcw

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section dmn

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    EXPLAINER Dietary recommendations for stroke survivors RBA

    EXPLAINER: Dietary recommendations for stroke survivors

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon