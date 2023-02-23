Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid

    Kiara Advani says she liked Alia Bhatt and would like Alia to be in her bride squad.

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the nuptial knot on February 7 in Rajasthan. The newlyweds shared adorable pictures from their dreamy fairytale royal wedding on Instagram. The couple had only family and close friends at their wedding. 

    The newly wedded real-life power couple in the Indian film industry had their mehendi, haldi, and sangeet festivities in all desi and grand style. The couple met each other at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. Reportedly, the duo fell in love while shooting for their film Shershaah.

    Now what is grabbing the attention of fans is the Kabir Singh actress's statement on Koffee With Karan. During that candid conversation, she spoke about her rumored wedding after much coaxing from the host Karan Johar and also mentioned Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra's ex-girlfriend.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar had asked Kiara Advani which celebrity she would want in her bride squad. To this, the actress replied that she liked Alia Bhatt a lot. She added that she would like her to be in her bride squad. The actress further added that she felt that Alia was cute.

    However, the grand wedding festivities were attended only by a few members of the Bollywood fraternity, including Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. 

    Surprisingly, what caught netizens' attention was the A-list star Alia Bhatt posting a congratulatory wish for the newlyweds. The actress shared Kiara Advani wedding pictures and wrote, "Congratulations, you two," on her Instagram stories.

    On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently working on Yodha. In Yodha, he portrays the titular role with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film would hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre are the directors of the film. He recently won the hearts of fans and netizens in Mission Majnu, in which Rashmika Mandanna was the lead actress.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
