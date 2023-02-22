Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Esha Gupta goes braless in her latest BOLD Instagram post; see to believe it

    Esha Gupta's HOT photos and videos always succeed in igniting the internet. This time the actress has gone braless in the latest BOLD Instagram post.

    Photos: Esha Gupta goes braless in her latest BOLD Instagram post; see to believe it vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 6:37 PM IST

    Esha Gupta is a well-known actress in the Bollywood industry. The actress has appeared in many hit films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3D, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Baby, Rustom, Baadshaho, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, Total Dhamaal, and so on.

    She has also proven her versatility as an actress by doing diverse roles in series like REJCTX, Nakaab, and Aashram 3. The actress often keeps dropping sun-kissed and stunning pictures of herself in bikini and other ensemble outfits that raise the heat on Instagram. She always serves a dose of hotness and allure by posting jaw-dropping images of herself in mesmerizing and jaw-dropping outfits.

    ALSO READ: Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: NTR Jr's emotional video from his late cousin's house goes viral

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha Gupta has dropped a new post. But in this post, the two images posted are the ones where the star has gone braless. She is wearing only a black plunging deep-neckline blazer. The first picture shows her cleavage and is just raising the fashion quotient on social media.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

    She has enhanced her bold and risque ensemble outfit look with a black delicately woven netted work pants in which fans can see her toned legs too. Esha Gupta's spontaneity makes her the fearless and quintessential fashion diva.

    Her daring and risque black blazer outfit where she went braless is a mix of bold and stylish. Her hairs are open and in waves in this outfit. She is flaunting her well-maintained physique and body in both pictures, which have gone viral on Instagram. Esha has enhanced her look with a nude brown lip shade and a dainty diamond neckpiece in her neck. Her makeup is very minimal and subtle.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style Icon shocks fans in her risque sky blue color bra set

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 6:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR fame pan-Indian star Ram Charan to appear in Good Morning America 3; read details vma

    RRR fame pan-Indian star Ram Charan to appear in Good Morning America 3; read details

    Ganapath: Part 1 teaser out: 5 reasons to watch awaited actioner-thriller starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon vma

    Ganapath teaser out: 5 reasons to watch awaited actioner-thriller starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon

    pro-wrestling They push who they want the crowd to be behind - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy-ayh

    'They push who they want the crowd to be behind' - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy

    BTS Jimin solo debut album 'Face' to arrive in March; glance at his best songs vma

    BTS Jimin solo debut album 'Face' to arrive in March; glance at his best songs

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui house-help Sapna Robin Masih backtracks on her allegations against star vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui house-help Sapna Robin Masih backtracks on her allegations against star

    Recent Stories

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat court orders Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of each victims AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat court orders Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of each victims

    Big attack on political parties Sharad Pawar takes dig at EC for Sena symbol verdict gcw

    'Big attack on political parties...' Sharad Pawar takes dig at EC for Sena symbol verdict

    From upcoming session, seats at St Stephen's College to be filled through CUET: DU VC Yogesh Singh - adt

    From upcoming session, seats at St Stephen's College to be filled through CUET: DU VC Yogesh Singh

    IPL 2023: Ben Stokes to leave early to prepare for Ireland Test and Ashes-ayh

    IPL 2023: Ben Stokes to leave early to prepare for Ireland Test and Ashes

    TMC contesting Meghalaya election 2023 is to help 'class-bully' BJP win: Rahul Gandhi AJR

    TMC contesting Meghalaya election 2023 is to help 'class-bully' BJP win: Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon