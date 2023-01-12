Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella 2023: 5 popular songs fans would want star singer to perform

While Diljit Dosanjh has become one of the biggest names in Bollywood. He has a global fan base. It is a proud moment for our country and industry, as he will perform at the Coachella 2023 music festival. Here is a detailed glance at the five best and hit foot-tapping numbers of Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood and Punjabi music industry. The actor has created a permanent position in the Punjabi film and music industry with his versatile performances as a singer and actor.

Diljit Dosanjh is a big name today, all across the globe, which needs no further introduction. It is a big proud moment for his fans and an epic milestone that the globally prominent Punjabi superstar whose songs and films dominate Pollywood (Punjabi film and music industry), Bollywood, and also the Indian music industry, will be performing for the first time ever at the 2023 Coachella music festival in the U.S.A.

ALSO READ: Lijo Jose Pellisery cherishes 'dream come true' experience working with superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty

Before Diljit's awaited performance at the Coachella 2023 music festival in next month, we take an in-depth glance at the iconic and hit songs of the singer so far.

1. Lakk 28 Kudi Da:

Diljit Dosanjh entered in the mainstream Punjabi films industry, also known as Pollywood, back in 2011. In February 2011, his debut film in the lead role was The Lion of Punjab. Though the film flopped at the box office, his track "Lak 28 Kudi Da," from the film's soundtrack, was a huge success. The track, featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh, reached number 1 on The Official Asian Download Chart in the U.S.A., published by the BBC.

2. Do You Know:

His next big globally hit Punjabi song as a singer was Do You Know (2016). The lyrics of Do You Know, the song, were penned by Jaani and the music was programmed by B Praak. It was a huge success globally. The song was about unrequited one-sided love between Diljit's character and other female in the music video.

3. Laembadgini (2016):

His next big globally hit Punjabi song as a singer was Laembadgini. The song featured him with the Indian television star and Punjabi actress Simran Kaur Hundal. The song's lyrics are really catchy with foot-tapping beats. Laembadgini was the next hit song by Diljit that solidified his position as a superstar and singer.

4. G.O.A.T. (2020):

His next big globally hit Punjabi song as a singer was G.O.A.T. The song has totally Punjabi lyrics with a mix of funk and hip-hop beats. Diljit's this song has a story of a broken-hearted lover who becomes a big business tycoon. He then sees her, who had rejected him for not having money. We saw him in a new avatar with this song.

5. Lover (2021):

His next big globally hit Punjabi song as a singer was Lover. The song's concept was fresh and quirky. It featured Diljit Dosanjh in the moon child-like era. The song became his biggest global hit breaking records not just in India but also all-across the globe. Even Bollywood celebs could not stop dancing and grooving to the song.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her "First Reaction" On Seeing Varisu Co-Star Thalapathy Vijay