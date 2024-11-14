'Delhi is so dirty and dangerous but...': Irish vlogger shares his experience, video goes viral (WATCH)

In a recent video going viral on Instagram, an Irish and Persian vlogger, who is currently exploring India, shares his wonderful experience in Delhi. In the video, the vlogger reveals that everyone told him Delhi is "so dirty and dangerous", but he ended up loving the city.

Delhi is so dirty and dangerous but...': Irish vlogger shares his experience, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

India is renowned for its colorful customs, varied landscapes, and rich cultural legacy. The nation draws visitors from over the globe, including vloggers who frequently stay for an extended amount of time to take in the natural beauty of the area. A foreign YouTuber just posted a video of his exciting trip to Delhi on Instagram. People have been amazed by his video. The video begins with Sean Hammond, a foreign YouTuber, expressing disapproval of the comments he got from the public after sharing his trip to Delhi.

In the video, the YouTuber talks about his trip to Delhi. To him, the streets seem lively and colorful. He enjoys the cuisine of Delhi. He talks about how the Indian people's hospitality has really moved him. The YouTuber admires the Akshardham Temple's architecture in addition to Humayun's Tomb and Lotus Temple.

Also Read | Hindi, national language: X user's message to Kannadigas with 'perfect T-shirt for Bangalore trip' goes viral

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sean Hammond (@seanhammonds)

The video was shared on an Instagram account @seanhammonds. The vlogger wrote a long note in the caption of the post, “I’ve heard people from all over saying that Delhi isn’t the place to go if you want to visit India. Even other Indians have told me that, but I couldn’t disagree more."

Also Read | Why is India Gate no longer visible in Delhi? Uncover the reason behind it

"Delhi is the place in India that I've been to the most, and honestly the place I feel most comfortable in (maybe because I've been here so many times, but maybe because it's a lot easier to navigate than people imagine)," said Sean Hammond, who was discussing his experience.

He also highlighted Delhi’s air pollution and stated, “It’s true that there’s a lot of pollution, and that it’s a bit chaotic. But nowhere is perfect, and to be honest I love the chaos, it’s where I thrive!"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Union government denies Kerala's request to declare Wayanad landslide as 'national disaster' dmn

Centre denies Kerala's request to declare Wayanad landslide as 'national disaster'

BEWARE! How 'pregnancy job' scam lures unemployed men with promises of Rs 50 lakh, BMW & more (WATCH) shk

BEWARE! How 'pregnancy job' scam lures unemployed men with promises of Rs 50 lakh, BMW & more (WATCH)

Rajasthan bypolls: MLA candidate Naresh Meena, who slapped SDM in Tonk, arrested amid violence (WATCH) snt

Rajasthan bypolls: MLA candidate Naresh Meena, who slapped SDM in Tonk, arrested amid violence (WATCH)

Arsh Dalla's arrest in Canada: India pushes for extradition of wanted Khalistan terrorist AJR

Arsh Dalla's arrest in Canada: India pushes for extradition of wanted Khalistan terrorist

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt's job push to create thousands of urban & rural opportunities AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt's job push to create thousands of urban & rural opportunities

Recent Stories

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs RBA

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections RBA

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains dmn

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price RBA

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage RBA

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon