'Delhi is so dirty and dangerous but...': Irish vlogger shares his experience, video goes viral (WATCH)

In a recent video going viral on Instagram, an Irish and Persian vlogger, who is currently exploring India, shares his wonderful experience in Delhi. In the video, the vlogger reveals that everyone told him Delhi is "so dirty and dangerous", but he ended up loving the city.

India is renowned for its colorful customs, varied landscapes, and rich cultural legacy. The nation draws visitors from over the globe, including vloggers who frequently stay for an extended amount of time to take in the natural beauty of the area. A foreign YouTuber just posted a video of his exciting trip to Delhi on Instagram. People have been amazed by his video. The video begins with Sean Hammond, a foreign YouTuber, expressing disapproval of the comments he got from the public after sharing his trip to Delhi.

In the video, the YouTuber talks about his trip to Delhi. To him, the streets seem lively and colorful. He enjoys the cuisine of Delhi. He talks about how the Indian people's hospitality has really moved him. The YouTuber admires the Akshardham Temple's architecture in addition to Humayun's Tomb and Lotus Temple.

The video was shared on an Instagram account @seanhammonds. The vlogger wrote a long note in the caption of the post, “I’ve heard people from all over saying that Delhi isn’t the place to go if you want to visit India. Even other Indians have told me that, but I couldn’t disagree more."

"Delhi is the place in India that I've been to the most, and honestly the place I feel most comfortable in (maybe because I've been here so many times, but maybe because it's a lot easier to navigate than people imagine)," said Sean Hammond, who was discussing his experience.

He also highlighted Delhi’s air pollution and stated, “It’s true that there’s a lot of pollution, and that it’s a bit chaotic. But nowhere is perfect, and to be honest I love the chaos, it’s where I thrive!"

