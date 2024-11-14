Maha Kumbh 2025: India's finest handicrafts set to shine with top 100 artisans showcasing ODOP highlights

The 2025 Mahakumbh will feature a grand exhibition of India’s finest handicrafts, showcasing 100 top artisans and highlighting the ODOP initiative. With online access and unique souvenirs, this event aims to merge India’s spiritual heritage with its rich, diverse craftsmanship for a global audience.

Maha Kumbh 2025 India's finest handicrafts set to shine with top 100 artisans showcasing ODOP highlights vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

For the first time, the Mahakumbh will host a grand exhibition featuring the top 100 artisans from across India, showcasing the nation’s exquisite handicrafts at the world’s largest cultural gathering. The double-engine government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is making strides to present India’s rich artistry on a global platform, with arrangements to stream the event online.

The exhibition will include a diverse collection, from Banarasi sarees and South Indian sculptures to Moonj crafts unique to Prayagraj. A central attraction will be the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, bringing regional handicrafts to an audience of over 45 crore. Tanya Banerjee, Assistant Director of the Handicraft Service Center in Prayagraj, emphasized the event's global reach, adding that it is “the first national-level showcase celebrating India’s spiritual, majestic, and artistic essence.” 

Yogi government's environmental initiatives gear up for Maha Kumbh 2025

Among the highlights are intricately crafted works such as Jammu and Kashmir’s Pashmina shawls, Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi sarees, Jhansi’s soft toys, and Banda’s Sajar stone sculptures. The exhibition also features specialized displays catering to women, including Firozabad’s glass bangles, Punjab’s Phulkari embroidery, Rajasthani footwear, and Moradabad’s brassware. 

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti 

In addition, a special section dedicated to Prayagraj’s Moonj crafts will let visitors purchase these unique items, with a newly launched India Handmade website set up to support online sales for both national and international buyers. This platform aims to compete with global e-commerce sites, making India’s handicrafts accessible to a worldwide audience.

Guests visiting the Mahakumbh will also receive unique Kumbh-themed souvenirs crafted by artisans, spotlighting Uttar Pradesh’s handicrafts and ODOP items. This year’s Mahakumbh promises to offer attendees a once-in-a-lifetime experience, merging spirituality with the nation’s finest craftsmanship on the banks of the Sangam.

