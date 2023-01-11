Rashmika Mandanna reveals her "First Reaction" On Seeing Varisu Co-Star Thalapathy Vijay

In a recent social media interaction with her fans during an #AskMeAnything session, Pushpa: The Rise fame South industry starlet Rashmika Mandanna opens up on her first reaction on seeing her Varisu co-star Thalapathy Vijay.

The moviegoers and cinema lovers are in for a big treat as Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer much-awaited actioner-thriller, Varisu is all set to release in Hindi on the 13th January.

Rashmika Mandanna has been ruling and won the hearts of audiences and fans with her nuanced performance as Srivalli in the pan-Indian blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. She made her debut in the South film industry with the critically acclaimed and hit Kannada film Kirik Party. Since then onwards, the actress has never looked back. Varisu, the mass entertainer film, has high-octane action sequences and emotions. Backed by the makers of Pushpa, Varisu stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The duo's mesmerizing chemistry has been the talk of the town from the time the trailer, teaser, and posters got out.

Widely known as the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna usually does fun interactions with her fans on social media. Recently, the actress did an Ask Me Anything session. In the interactive fan session on Instagram, an ardent fan asked Rashmika Mandanna what kind of a reaction she had seeing her co-star Thalapathy Vijay for the first time. In response, Rashmika Mandanna has shared a photo. In the picture, the actress is sweetly warding off the evil eyes off him. She is smiling at the superstar at the pooja of the film. Sharing the photo, she said, "This," with heart-eye and heart emojis.

In no time, the picture went viral on social media. Now fans expressed how they can not control their eagerness to watch the fresh pairing on the big screen. Goldmines Telefilms Private Limited and Dil Raju Production presents Varisu, produced by Raju, Shirish, and Manish Shah. Varisu (transl. Heir) is a 2023 Indian Tamil-language action drama film. The film got directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who co-wrote the script with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The music is composed by Thaman S. The cinematography got handled by Karthik Palani, followed by the editing done by Praveen K. L.