Dhanush Vs Ryan Gosling: Watch Netflix's The Gray Man's killer fight scene between two superstars

    The latest trailer features plenty of action, with Dhanush using a knife to assault Ryan Gosling's persona and later fending off Ana de Armas.

    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

    The Gray Man, which stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, and Rege-Jean Page in the key parts, is one of the most eagerly awaited Netflix movies. It features a crucial sequence in which Dhanush's character engages in combat. Before the movie's release, a new clip was made available.

    The latest trailer features plenty of action, with Dhanush using a knife to assault Ryan Gosling's persona and later fending off Ana de Armas. The actor pulls off an incredible action sequence with Gosling and Armas in the scene, which will no doubt get his Indian fans really pumped for the next movie.

    In his Indian cinema career, Dhanush has gained popularity for taking on roles that call for both drama and action, so he appears especially well suited for The Gray Man.

    Prior to the movie's release, a press conference was conducted when Dhanush amusingly described how he ended up in the movie and insisted that he was happy to take on the project. The performer will be seen playing an assassin.

    Dhanush portrays one of the top assassins in the world and he's sent after Ryan's character in the movie, according to the film's filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously discussed putting the South superstar in their movie during a Twitter AMA session. We purposely designed the character for Dhanush since Anthony and I are huge fans of him. In the movie, he competes in two amazing fights. This is a typical badass character that will enter the scene to challenge the protagonist and muck up the plot.
     

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
