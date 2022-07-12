Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shiva Rajkumar's net worth, salary, family, education and more

    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Today, July 12, Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar turned  60. Since the actor hasn't been able to host birthday festivities for the past two years owing to the epidemic, his fans had hoped for some lavish birthday parties.
     

    Actor Shiva Rajkumar is also known by his stage name Nagaraju Shiva Puttaswamy. On July 12, 1962, he was born in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu, India. His age is sixty. For further details, check the following table.

    It is terrible that he won't be organising celebrations this year, despite the pandemic situation being far better currently. The cause is his brother Puneeth Rajkumar's dying in November of last year, as you could have surmised.

    What is Shiva Rajkumar's net worth? 
    According to media reports, the superstar's monthly income is more than Rs 20 lakhs, and he earns Rs 2 Crore annually. Shiva Rajkumar's net worth allegedly ranges from $1M to $5M as of 2022. It is reportedly said that he charges Rs 72 Lakh plus for his films. 

    Shiva Rajkumar's family:
    The actor is the oldest son of late superstar Dr. Rajkumar and Rajkumar Parvathamma. Shiva Rajkumar did his graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Madras University in 1983. He had two daughters named Niveditha and Nirupama with his wife Geetha.

    Shiva did more than 120 films over a career spanning more than three decades. His on-screen talents have earned him Karnataka State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, and other accolades. Also Read: Video and pictures: Disha Patani's Spain vacation will make go green with envy

    For the 11th season of the Indian Premier League, Shiva Rajkumar served as the team's brand ambassador for Royal Challengers Bangalore. When the Maruti 800 was introduced in 1983, he was the second Kannada actor to purchase one. Also Read: Shiva Rajkumar birthday: No celebrations for Sandalwood star this year

