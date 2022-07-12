Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy vacay on yacht in Nevada

Priyanka Chopra recently travelled to Nevada with Nick Jonas for the American Century Golf Championship (ACC). The pair made the decision to spend some time together on a yacht after the championship finals. On Tuesday, Nick Jonas uploaded several romantic photos of himself and his wife PeeCee on his Instagram account.

The pictures show the pair posing aboard a boat. Priyanka donned a black jacket, matching orange leggings, and an orange shirt. Nick, on the other hand, wore just black clothing. To seem more cooler, the two decided to wear goggles. Priyanka and Nick are seen standing together in the first image as the former turns her head away from the camera. The Quantico star could be seen leaning her head against Nick's shoulder in the second snap. “Magic hour," the caption read along with a red heart emoji.

In the comment box, fans were eager to express their appreciation for their favourite duo. "Wonderful Couple! May God continue to provide you two with unending love and joy as a couple "a supporter commented. You two are the best relationship ever, according to a statement made by another user on social media. You truly are fantastic."

Priyanka was recently spotted supporting Nick when he played golf at the championship. Nick could be seen posing as a fan who attempted to take a selfie video with him in the images that ultimately went popular on social media. PeeCee, on the other hand, was spotted talking to someone in the background. Another photo shows Priyanka giving an autograph to a fan.

Priyanka has several initiatives in the works for her career. She and Anthony Mackie, the actor of the Hollywood movie Ending Things, are presently working on it. She will also appear in It's All Coming Back in addition to this. PeCee will also appear in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar, and she will shortly make her OTT debut with Citadel.