US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH)

On Monday, a group of Hindu priests in New Delhi held hawan, a traditional Hindu ritual, and prayed for Donald Trump, hoping he will emerge victorious in the US elections.

With just hours left until polls open on election day in the United States on Tuesday, the country, and the world, faces a nail-biting wait to know whether Kamala Harris becomes the first US woman President or Donald Trump secures a spectacular return to power after his unprecedented and at times violent campaign to overturn his 2020 reelection loss to Joe Biden.

"Vote for Donald Trump, make world great again," the priests raised slogans as they hoped for his win against Kamala Harris.

Trump, who served as America's 45th president from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to office. His campaign has been marked by controversial remarks on issues such as support for Ukraine and NATO, abortion rights, tax policies, fundamental democratic principles, and tariffs that could potentially ignite trade conflicts.

