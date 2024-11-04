US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH)

On Monday, a group of Hindu priests in New Delhi held hawan, a traditional Hindu ritual, and prayed for Donald Trump, hoping he will emerge victorious in the US elections.

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 7:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

With just hours left until polls open on election day in the United States on Tuesday, the country, and the world, faces a nail-biting wait to know whether Kamala Harris becomes the first US woman President or Donald Trump secures a spectacular return to power after his unprecedented and at times violent campaign to overturn his 2020 reelection loss to Joe Biden.

On Monday, a group of Hindu priests in New Delhi held hawan, a traditional Hindu ritual, and prayed for Donald Trump. They hoped that Trump will emerge victorious in the US elections.

"Vote for Donald Trump, make world great again," the priests raised slogans as they hoped for his win against Kamala Harris.

Also read: Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

Trump, who served as America's 45th president from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to office. His campaign has been marked by controversial remarks on issues such as support for Ukraine and NATO, abortion rights, tax policies, fundamental democratic principles, and tariffs that could potentially ignite trade conflicts.

Also read: US Election 2024 | Trump vs Harris: What's at stake for Indian equities, trade?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer snt

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer

BREAKING: PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve shk

PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence won't weaken India’s resolve

MUDA land scam: Lokayukta issues notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; check details AJR

MUDA land scam: Lokayukta issues notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; check details

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress and Rahul Gandhi, calls him "natural disaster" for Wayanad dmn

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress and Rahul Gandhi, calls him "natural disaster" for Wayanad

UP cabinet approves amended FDI Incentive Policy 2023 to attract more foreign investment AJR

UP cabinet approves amended FDI Incentive Policy 2023 to attract more foreign investment

Recent Stories

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more gcw

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more

US Election results 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more gcw

US Election 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer snt

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer

BREAKING: PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve shk

PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence won't weaken India’s resolve

Chhath Puja 2024 special: Geeta Kapur New Guldasta Saree Designs RBA

Chhath Puja 2024 special: Geeta Kapur New Guldasta Saree Designs

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon