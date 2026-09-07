- Home
- Entertainment
- Chiranjeevi Co-Star Nandana Arrested in Alleged UK Visa Fraud Case; Here’s What Happened
Chiranjeevi Co-Star Nandana Arrested in Alleged UK Visa Fraud Case; Here’s What Happened
A Telugu actress, who even shared the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi, has landed in big trouble. Hyderabad police just arrested her. So, who is she and what's this whole controversy about?
13
Image Credit : Facebook/Ramesh Nakka
Nandu's World YouTuber Vandana Arrested
Telangana police arrested popular YouTuber Rama Nandana, who runs the 'Nandu's World' channel. Nandana, who lives in London, had a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her. Cops nabbed her at Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad right after she landed and handed her over to the Ibrahimpatnam police for further investigation.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
23
Image Credit : Asianet News
Why was Nandana arrested?
Nandana and her husband, Jagaralamudi Madhukar, have been living in the UK for a long time, running their popular YouTube channel 'Nandu's World'. They became famous in the Telugu states for their lifestyle videos, which even got Nandana a role in Chiranjeevi's film, 'Mana Shankara Varaprasad'. However, the couple is accused of using this fame to cheat people. They allegedly took money promising UK jobs, visa renewals, and a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS). A key case was filed at the Ibrahimpatnam police station. According to the police, a man named Shivakranthi Kumar from NTR district alleged that he paid around Rs. 15 lakh to Madhukar's 'Destiny Consultancy' for a visa renewal and a job for his wife, but the CoS he received was fake. The police complaint also names Nandana and Madhukar's father, Mohan Rao. Many others have made similar claims, saying they were cheated of Rs. 15-20 lakh each, with the total scam possibly running into crores.
33
Image Credit : Nandu's World Instagram
What is Nandana's side of the story?
Earlier, Nandana's family had completely denied these allegations. They claimed on social media that other people were misusing their name to collect money and that this was all a false campaign to defame them. They insisted they were not involved in any fraud. Now, with Nandana's arrest, the whole issue is back in the spotlight. The Ibrahimpatnam police will now question her to investigate the existing cases, victim complaints, and the fake CoS documents. The police investigation is expected to reveal the truth behind these allegations and clarify how involved Nandana, her husband Madhukar, and their family really were.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos