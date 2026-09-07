2 3 Image Credit : Asianet News

Why was Nandana arrested?

Nandana and her husband, Jagaralamudi Madhukar, have been living in the UK for a long time, running their popular YouTube channel 'Nandu's World'. They became famous in the Telugu states for their lifestyle videos, which even got Nandana a role in Chiranjeevi's film, 'Mana Shankara Varaprasad'. However, the couple is accused of using this fame to cheat people. They allegedly took money promising UK jobs, visa renewals, and a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS). A key case was filed at the Ibrahimpatnam police station. According to the police, a man named Shivakranthi Kumar from NTR district alleged that he paid around Rs. 15 lakh to Madhukar's 'Destiny Consultancy' for a visa renewal and a job for his wife, but the CoS he received was fake. The police complaint also names Nandana and Madhukar's father, Mohan Rao. Many others have made similar claims, saying they were cheated of Rs. 15-20 lakh each, with the total scam possibly running into crores.