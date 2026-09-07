The teaser for Divyendu's 'Waiting Hai', a quirky scam dramedy about a nationwide ticketing scam, has been released. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the series follows a cop investigating the mystery, leading to a chase with a hacker.

The teaser of Divyendu-starrer 'Waiting Hai' was unveiled on Monday. Waiting Hai is a quirky "scam dramedy that uncovers a nationwide ticketing scam." Directed by filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, the series also stars Bhuvan Arora, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Harshita Gaur, Srushti Tare, and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dc-zAoXOM-M/

About the 'Scam Dramedy'

The teaser brings together everyday railway chaos, sharp humour, and a mystery that grows more intriguing with every ticket.

"At the centre of it all is Sugam Mishra, a newly posted Railway Police officer, who finds himself stuck in the one place no traveller wants to be, the Waiting List. When he notices certain agents getting tickets confirmed with surprising ease while passengers continue to wait, Sugam starts wondering who is really behind this unusual game."

Cop vs Hacker Dynamic

Determined to get to the bottom of it, he "sets out to uncover the people pulling the strings, while Bhuvan Arora brings a tech-savvy edge to the mystery as a hacker who always seems to be one step ahead. As their paths collide, the story sets up a playful cat-and-mouse chase between a determined investigator and a hacker who always seems to have another trick up his sleeve. What begins as a ticket ki duvidha soon opens the door to a shuddh desi scam hiding in plain sight," read a press note.

The MX Original will soon stream on Prime Video. (ANI)