Shivangi Joshi and Harsh Beniwal are set to return in 'Heartbeats' Season 2. The trailer for the 20-episode medical dramedy was unveiled, teasing unresolved differences, a medical scam, and high-stakes drama for the young doctors at Veridian.

Actor Shivangi Joshi is all set to reprise her role in the second season of 'Heartbeats'. Directed by Tanmai Rastogi, written by Amogh Ranadive and Garima Kunzru, and produced by Rusk Media, the 20-episode medical dramedy reunites Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi alongside Rohan Gurbaxani, Yuvraj Dua, Naqiah Hazi, Ankit Siwach, and Aditi Sharma. On Monday, the trailer of the show was unveiled. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dc-6RsMOWq1/

'Heartbeats' Season 2 Trailer Details

The trailer starts off with Dr. Akshat (Harsh Beniwal) and Dr. Saanjh (Shivangi Joshi) navigating "unresolved differences with each other ant complications that follow. It proceeds to highlight the diverse stories and troubles unfolding within Veridian. As the young doctor’s chase opportunities, a medical scam threatens to expose the darker side of the institution they have placed their futures in. With ambition, and personal loyalties pulling them in different directions, the trailer hints at a season where matters of the heart could prove every bit as complicated as matters of life and death."

Prime Video's Vision for the Series

Speaking about the series, Amogh, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, in a statement said, “At Prime Video, we believe in bringing audiences stories that offer a fresh & entertaining perspective with them. Heartbeats has always found its strength in the space between the white coats and the lives underneath them. It brings together the intensity of hospital life with the emotions, relationships, and uncertainties of being young. With Season 2, that world becomes more layered and unpredictable, as familiar characters evolve and new dynamics emerge.”

Actors on Returning to Their Roles

Harsh Beniwal on Dr Akshat's Journey

Speaking about reprising the role of Dr Akshat, Harsh Beniwal said, “Akshat has always been someone who leads with his heart, but this season really puts that quality to the test. There is a lot more at stake for him this time, and what I enjoyed most was exploring the quieter conflicts behind everything we see on the surface. His journey is not just about what happens to him, but about how those experiences change the way he sees himself, the people he cares about, and the choices he makes. Returning to Heartbeats felt familiar in the best way, but Season 2 definitely pushes Akshat into places we haven’t seen before.”

Shivangi Joshi on Stepping Back into Saanjh’s World

Sharing her experience of stepping back into Saanjh’s world, Shivangi Joshi added, “What I love about Saanjh is that her journey is never just about one decision or one relationship. This season allows us to see her become more certain of herself, even as the people and circumstances around her make things far more complicated. There is a lot of emotion, romance and drama, but also a very real sense of growing up and learning to stand by your choices. It has been such a special experience to return to this world, and I genuinely cannot wait for audiences to watch Heartbeats Season 2 on Prime Video and experience everything this season has in store.” (ANI)