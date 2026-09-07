Actor Varun Dhawan shared a heartfelt video review for 'Hanuman Ansh', calling it a 'divine' experience. He urged fans to watch the film, which is based on the life of Neeb Karori Baba and is currently soaring high at the box office.

Actor Varun Dhawan praised the film 'Hanuman Ansh' and urged cinemagoers to watch the movie in theatres. He described the film as "divine" and shared his connection with Lord Hanuman. Varun Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram handle to share his feedback on the movie 'Hanuman Ansh', which is currently running successfully in theatres. The movie is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

'A Pure Film, Something Divine'

The actor shared that he has watched the movie in theatres with his mother and described his experience as "amazing". “Through this video, I want to tell everyone to watch Hanuman Ansh in theatres. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, children, or friends to the theatres. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one has asked me to make this video; no phone call came. I just wanted to do this, and since childhood I have had a connection with Hanuman ji. But this is something else. It's a pure film. I wouldn’t even call it a film; it’s something divine. Go watch and experience it yourself,” said Varun Dhawan.

The actor also praised the actor Shobhinaw Satyaa for his performance in the movie and the "brilliant" direction of Vishal Chaturvedi.

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. He is revered by devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service, as per the press release.

Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi, the film had an all-India theatrical release by Cinepolis.

A journey of faith, humility and boundless love, 'Hanuman Ansh' is rooted in "Bharat's timeless Sant Parampara and brings to the big screen the story of a saint whose message continues to touch lives across generations: love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram," as per the press release.

The film's synopsis positions "Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story," it added.

Box Office Success and International Release

Despite being a low-budget movie, the film has exceeded the expectations of the cinemagoers. by soaring high at the box office. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has described the film as "the biggest success story of 2026". ‘Hanuman Ansh’ is scheduled to release internationally on September 11, 2026. (ANI)