Chennai flood: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan met Udhayanidhi Stalin and donated Rs 10 lakh. This donation is to help people affected by Cyclone Michaung and the flood in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Sivakarthikeyan was most recently seen in Madonne Ashwin's 'Maaveeran'. It became one of the top films of 2023.

Udhayanidhi Stalin announced on his X (previously Twitter) profile on December 10 that Sivakarthikeyan has given Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also posted a photo of the actor handing him the check.

Cyclone Michaung caused exceptional rainfall in Chennai and adjacent regions, resulting in major floods, property destruction, and fatalities.

On the work front:

Sivakarthikeyan had one film released in 2023, 'Maaveeran' by director Madonne Ashwin. The picture earned favourable reviews from both reviewers and spectators. He will next be seen in Ravikumar's 'Ayalaan,' which will be released during Pongal 2023.

He also finished filming Rajkumar Periyasamy's 'SK 21'. Sivakarthikeyan has recently revealed a collaboration with filmmaker AR Murugadoss on a project provisionally titled 'SK 23.'