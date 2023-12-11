Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chennai flood: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

    Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan met Udhayanidhi Stalin and donated Rs 10 lakh. This donation is to help people affected by Cyclone Michaung and the flood in Chennai and neighbouring districts.
     

    Chennai flood: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    On December 10, Sivakarthikeyan met with DMK minister and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin and gave Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This gift will benefit individuals affected by Cyclone Michaung and flooding in Chennai and surrounding regions. During the Chennai floods of 2023, numerous stars and fan organisations offered to help with relief efforts.

    Sivakarthikeyan was most recently seen in Madonne Ashwin's 'Maaveeran'. It became one of the top films of 2023.

    Udhayanidhi Stalin announced on his X (previously Twitter) profile on December 10 that Sivakarthikeyan has given Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also posted a photo of the actor handing him the check.

    Also Read: Dunki: Drop 5 'O Maahi': Shah Rukh Khan reveals new song to be out soon, watch teaser video

    This is his post:

    Cyclone Michaung caused exceptional rainfall in Chennai and adjacent regions, resulting in major floods, property destruction, and fatalities.

    On the work front: 
    Sivakarthikeyan had one film released in 2023, 'Maaveeran' by director Madonne Ashwin. The picture earned favourable reviews from both reviewers and spectators. He will next be seen in Ravikumar's 'Ayalaan,' which will be released during Pongal 2023.

    Also Read: Video: Tejasswi Prakash dances to Lord Bobby Deol’s entry track from Animal (Watch)

    He also finished filming Rajkumar Periyasamy's 'SK 21'. Sivakarthikeyan has recently revealed a collaboration with filmmaker AR Murugadoss on a project provisionally titled 'SK 23.'

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki: Drop 5 'O Maahi': Shah Rukh Khan reveals new song to be out soon, watch teaser video RKK

    Dunki: Drop 5 'O Maahi': Shah Rukh Khan reveals new song to be out soon, watch teaser video

    Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey makes fun of Vicky Jain's hair patch, get into heated conversation RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey makes fun of Vicky Jain's hair patch, get into heated conversation

    Video ejasswi Prakash dances to Lord Bobby Deol entry track from Animal- Watch RBA

    Video: Tejasswi Prakash dances to Lord Bobby Deol’s entry track from Animal (Watch)

    Jada Pinkett Smith opens up on husband Will Smith's Oscar Slapgate controversy; reveals it saved her marriage ATG

    Jada Pinkett Smith opens up on husband Will Smith's Oscar Slapgate controversy; reveals it saved her marriage

    Bhool Bhulaiyya 3: Sara Ali Khan to replace Kiara Advani in Kartik Aaryan's film; read details RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyya 3: Sara Ali Khan to replace Kiara Advani in Kartik Aaryan's film; read details

    Recent Stories

    Odisha ongoing IT raids see rise in seized funds on Day-6; Cash haul crosses Rs 350 crore AJR

    Odisha's ongoing IT raids see rise in seized funds on Day-6; Cash haul crosses Rs 350 crore

    Kerala: KSU activists booked for attempt to murder for throwing shoes at Chief Minister's bus at Nava Kerala Sadas anr

    Kerala: KSU activists booked for attempt to murder for throwing shoes at CM's bus at Nava Kerala Sadas

    In pictures: Inside Mukti Mohan, Kunal Thakur's dreamy wedding RKK

    In pictures: Inside Mukti Mohan, Kunal Thakur's dreamy wedding

    Explained DRDO's 70-ton missile system, Agni VI on the horizon?

    Explained: DRDO's 70-ton missile system, Agni VI on the horizon?

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-747 December 11 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-747 December 11 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon