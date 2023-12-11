Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dunki: Drop 5 'O Maahi': Shah Rukh Khan reveals new song to be out soon, watch teaser video

    Shah Rukh Khan began the week by releasing a teaser for the song 'O Maahi' in which he is seen going across a desert while Arjit Singh's voice is heard in the background.

    Dunki: Drop 5 'O Maahi': Shah Rukh Khan reveals new song to be out soon, watch teaser video
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 8:59 AM IST

    In the wee hours of Monday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram to tell his fans that a new song from his forthcoming film 'Dunki' will be released soon. King Khan began the week by releasing a teaser for the song 'O Maahi' in which he is seen going across a desert while Arjit Singh's voice is heard in the background. In the video, SRK is dressed entirely in black and the first glance reminds the audience of the song 'Suraj Hua Maddham' from 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gum'.

    Sharing the post SRK also revealed the meaning of the film's name 'Dunki' and wrote that Because everyone wonders what Dunki means. Dunki means being apart from one's loved ones. And when you're with them, it feels like the moment should endure forever. 'O Maahi O Maahi'....feel the love before the sun sets today!

    About 'Dunki'

    Dunki has an ensemble cast, including prominent performers Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, this film is a collaboration between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. 'Dunki' is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, will be released on December 21, 2023.

