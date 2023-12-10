Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video: Tejasswi Prakash dances to Lord Bobby Deol’s entry track from Animal (Watch)

    TV star Tejasswi Prakash is seen having fun with her team members in the newest social media offering. She is shown dancing to Bobby Deol's intro dance from Animal, which is currently trending.

    Tejasswi Prakash enjoys using social media. She frequently provides her admirers with stunning photographs of herself. Apart from that, Tejasswi's entertaining reels depicting her adorable antics are unmissable. The actress recently released a video of herself and her colleagues swinging a leg to the viral song Jamal Kudu. The catchy music was first heard during Bobby Deol's appearance in Animal.

    Tejasswi Prakash posted a video to her official Instagram account in which she put a hilarious spin on the trending Lord Bobby's entrance theme from Animal. The video shows Tejasswi and her colleagues being silly as they board a plane while dancing to the famous song. The actress is seen wearing a floral-printed co-ord outfit with minimum makeup and open hair for the day. 

    Alongside the snippet, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, “Lord gobhisss entry in the flight.”

    As soon as the video reached social media, social media users  shared their reactions. One user wrote, “U made the song more fun and fab.” Another said, “Her team is exactly like her ‘team goofballs’.” A third one penned, “I can't stop my laugh.” “Full on goofy. Your creativity is on the next level,” read a comment. 

    About Tejasswi Prakash
    Tejasswi Prakash made her acting debut in 2012 with Life OK's thriller series 2612. She then starred in Colours TV's Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki. Tejasswi rose to prominence after starring in the love drama Swaragini-Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. The actress tried her hand at reality TV after appearing in series like as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 and Bigg Boss Season 15. While Tejasswi Prakash finished sixth in the stunt-based reality programme, she was crowned Bigg Boss 15 champion.

    Tejasswi Prakash is now dating Karan Kundrra. The two originally met on a show called Ladies vs. Gentlemen. During their tenure in the Bigg Boss 15 house, however, love grew between them. 

