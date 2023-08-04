Cardi B's mic throwing incident: Police investigation has insufficient evidence; KNOW Details 

Cardi B has been cleared of any potential charges due to a lack of evidence related to the microphone-throwing incident at a Las Vegas concert last weekend. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Cardi B has been cleared of criminal battery charges after a microphone-throwing incident at a concert in Las Vegas. The incident occurred when an audience member threw a cup with an unknown liquid at the rapper after she requested water to cool down in the desert heat. In response, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd, reportedly hitting a woman who later contacted the police. However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department closed the case due to insufficient evidence, resulting in no arrests. The investigation focused on determining whether Cardi B's actions constituted criminal battery, but the lack of substantial evidence led to the rapper being exonerated from potential charges. The incident has sparked discussions about concert security and the challenges performers face when dealing with unruly behavior from audience members.

Cardi B's mic-throwing incident

ALSO READ: Freddie Mercury's Yamaha Baby grand piano to be auctioned at Sotheby's; Check details here

During her performance at the Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas, Cardi B playfully asked the crowd to cool her down by throwing water on her. Unfortunately, an attendee threw a cup with an unknown liquid at her instead, leading to her frustration. Reacting to the incident, she picked up her microphone and hurled it into the crowd. The incident caused a stir, raising concerns about safety and unruly behavior at live events. However, no charges were brought against Cardi B as the investigation found insufficient evidence to pursue criminal battery allegations.

What does the investigation say?

Multiple fans captured the incident on camera, and the footage quickly went viral. The microphone allegedly hit a woman in the crowd, prompting her to report the incident to the Las Vegas police. In a statement, the victim said she was "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage." However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department closed the case due to insufficient evidence, and Cardi B's representatives have not issued any immediate comment on the matter.

Despite the recent incident and controversy, Cardi B remains a prominent figure in the music industry with chart-topping hits like 'Bodak Yellow,' 'I Like It,' and 'WAP.' Her significant fanbase and widespread recognition for her contributions to music continue to solidify her status as an influential figure. While dealing with unruly crowds can be a challenge for performers, Cardi B's success and impact on the music scene remain unshaken.

ALSO READ: 'Squid Game' star Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung to welcome their second child