Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cardi B's mic throwing incident: Police investigation has insufficient evidence; KNOW Details 

    Cardi B has been cleared of any potential charges due to a lack of evidence related to the microphone-throwing incident at a Las Vegas concert last weekend. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Cardi B's mic throwing incident: Police investigation has insufficient evidence; KNOW Details MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Cardi B has been cleared of criminal battery charges after a microphone-throwing incident at a concert in Las Vegas. The incident occurred when an audience member threw a cup with an unknown liquid at the rapper after she requested water to cool down in the desert heat. In response, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd, reportedly hitting a woman who later contacted the police. However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department closed the case due to insufficient evidence, resulting in no arrests. The investigation focused on determining whether Cardi B's actions constituted criminal battery, but the lack of substantial evidence led to the rapper being exonerated from potential charges. The incident has sparked discussions about concert security and the challenges performers face when dealing with unruly behavior from audience members.

    Cardi B's mic-throwing incident

    ALSO READ: Freddie Mercury's Yamaha Baby grand piano to be auctioned at Sotheby's; Check details here

    During her performance at the Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas, Cardi B playfully asked the crowd to cool her down by throwing water on her. Unfortunately, an attendee threw a cup with an unknown liquid at her instead, leading to her frustration. Reacting to the incident, she picked up her microphone and hurled it into the crowd. The incident caused a stir, raising concerns about safety and unruly behavior at live events. However, no charges were brought against Cardi B as the investigation found insufficient evidence to pursue criminal battery allegations.

    What does the investigation say?

    Multiple fans captured the incident on camera, and the footage quickly went viral. The microphone allegedly hit a woman in the crowd, prompting her to report the incident to the Las Vegas police. In a statement, the victim said she was "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage." However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department closed the case due to insufficient evidence, and Cardi B's representatives have not issued any immediate comment on the matter.

    Despite the recent incident and controversy, Cardi B remains a prominent figure in the music industry with chart-topping hits like 'Bodak Yellow,' 'I Like It,' and 'WAP.' Her significant fanbase and widespread recognition for her contributions to music continue to solidify her status as an influential figure. While dealing with unruly crowds can be a challenge for performers, Cardi B's success and impact on the music scene remain unshaken.

    ALSO READ: 'Squid Game' star Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung to welcome their second child

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actress attack case: SC grants additional 8 months to finish trial procedures anr

    Actress attack case: SC grants additional 8 months to finish trial procedures

    Ghoomer trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's unique sports drama is enigmatic, inspirational ADC

    Ghoomer trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's unique sports drama is enigmatic, inspirational

    Dayaa LEAKED: JD Chakravarthy's film release on Hotstar is now out on torrent sites RBA

    Dayaa LEAKED: JD Chakravarthy's film release on Hotstar is now out on torrent sites

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video MSW

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video

    Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo' ADC

    Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo'

    Recent Stories

    Ex porn star Mia Khalifa gives matrimony advice, says "marriage is simply 'paperwork' and 'not a sanctimonious thing'" RBA

    Mia Khalifa gives matrimony advice, says "marriage is simply 'paperwork' and 'not a sanctimonious thing'"

    Will continue our legal battle Purnesh Modi after SC grants stay on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case AJR

    'Will continue our legal battle': Purnesh Modi after SC grants stay on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case

    Mudumalai to Guindy: 5 National Parks of Tamil Nadu ATG EAI

    Mudumalai to Guindy: 5 National Parks of Tamil Nadu

    Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000 gcw

    Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

    Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt vkp

    Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon